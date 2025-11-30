Say Goodbye To Note Taking: Amazon Users Love This Affordable Solution

Plaud Note is smaller than a smartphone and can easily be carried around. It's basically a smart recorder that can transcribe the audio, differentiate between speakers, generate meeting summaries, and even produce mind maps of the conversation. This means you can extract contextual information and create summaries, meeting minutes, and to-do lists to organize your life and save time. It's similar to the Zoom app's AI Summary feature. However, Plaud goes beyond that by supporting advanced transcription capabilities in 112 languages. Moreover, you can even use the Plaud App to quickly edit your audio recordings, removing unwanted segments and merging the content with external audio files if required. This can work well to create podcast-style episodes from your recordings. It can even attach magnetically to the back of your phone for easy call recording.

At the hardware level, the device has 64 GB of internal storage, which is enough for up to 480 hours of recordings. It can run for up to 30 hours on a single charge. We think it's quite game-changing for professionals, students, or anyone who attends frequent meetings and wants to be fully present. You won't have to juggle listening and note-taking at the same time, which can help you focus on what's happening in the moment.