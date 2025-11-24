This Free App Makes AirPods Fully Compatible With Android Devices, But There's A Catch

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are arguably some of the best earbuds on the market right now, but if you're hoping to use them on Android, then you're going to be a bit disappointed. Like most things Apple, the AirPods are more designed to work seamlessly with the iPhone and other Apple products. Sure, you can connect them to your Android phone, but you'll miss out on a lot of the features that truly make them stand out, and without the help of a third-party app, you won't even have basic control of your AirPods.

At least, that used to be the case.

Now, thanks to the power of a new app, you can actually get more of the features that the AirPods offer, including Ear Detection, Noise control settings, and even Conversational Awareness. If the prospect of being able to more seamlessly use AirPods with your Android is exciting, then LibrePods might just be the new app you need to download.

There's just one pesky requirement you'll need to meet to get the full experience. You need a rooted device (via Android Authority).