We Finally Know When Gemini Will Officially Replace Google Assistant

As we noted above, we've known that Google planned to retire Assistant for quite a while now. The writing has been on the wall for months, with Gemini rolling out to Android Auto and even the Google TV Streamer as a replacement for the built-in voice assistant. Google has even spoken publicly about its plans to phase out Google Assistant in favor of Gemini.

Not only does Gemini offer more capabilities, but Google has slowly been pulling features away from Google Assistant over the years. And as Gemini continues to get better — the recent addition of easier access to Gemini Live for instance — it is only going to become a stronger contender in the race to be your device's best voice assistant.

While some Google Home devices still utilize Assistant, too, the lack of features and the iffy response to Assistant's interactions as a whole has only helped fuel the need for a proper Assistant replacement with Gemini. And now that Google Home is starting to get Gemini integration across testing accounts, the Google Home system is finally starting to feel usable again.