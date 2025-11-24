These 'Outstanding' Cheap AirPods Alternatives Are Almost 40% Off
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You could argue there's no such thing as an "AirPods killer," on the market, as Apple's titular earbuds are wildly popular and well-reviewed. But you could certainly make the argument that there are a few great alternatives, especially if you don't own an iPhone or an iPad. While many alternatives are still pricey — around $150 to $300 — there's one pair that's on sale for a phenomenally low price for Black Friday. The EarFun Air Pro 3 noise cancelling earbuds are down to just $46, which is 39% off the normal price of $76.
What's perhaps more impressive is that they currently have over 8,600 reviews on Amazon with a 4.3 out of 5 star rating, and 65% of those reviews are five stars. The EarFun Air Pro 3 are lauded as the "best bang for the buck" and excellent earbuds for work and play, featuring "very good" quality sound. Someone even says they're "better than their Apple buds." Even stacking up against some of the best headphones to buy on Amazon, the EarFun buds are excellent value. Although, there are some good in-ear headphones available for around the same price.
They offer up to nine hours of listening time on a charge and 45 hours total with the wireless charging case. They also support adaptive audio, environmental noise cancellation (ENC), and multipoint connections via Bluetooth 5.3. With the companion mobile app, you can customize the equalizer settings and fine-tune audio to your liking. Best of all, the Qualcomm aptX support and the advanced QCC3071 chipset allow users to listen to high bitrate audio with quality sound. And all for about the price of your average family dinner.
What else do the EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds offer?
For starters, they're IPX5 water-resistant, so you can enjoy music or audio out and about, even in the rain or while exercising — they're resistant to sweat, too. Speaking of being out and about, they can reduce distracting background sounds up to 43 decibels loud through active-noise cancellation technology powered by Qualcomm CvC 8.0 ENC, the QCC3071 chipset, and up to six microphones. The microphones pick up ambient noise like wind or crowds and help reduce it through the ANC, which also creates clear call quality so people on the other line can hear you better.
As Bluetooth earbuds, you can use them to jam out to music and listen to podcasts, audiobooks, YouTube videos, and more. The Qualcomm aptX adaptive support for high-fidelity audio is only available on non-iPhone devices, so you get exclusive features there if you're looking for a viable AirPods alternative. And if you happen to own a wired set of headphones, wireless headphones are better for various situations, namely portable use.
The long list of features is great, but nothing can really compete with that price. At under $50, these high-quality earbuds might be a must-have for you if you don't already own a solid pair of headphones. Even if you do, they make a great second pair or travel-friendly set. If you know someone who needs a pair, they'll make a fantastic gift.