These 'Outstanding' Cheap AirPods Alternatives Are Almost 40% Off

You could argue there's no such thing as an "AirPods killer," on the market, as Apple's titular earbuds are wildly popular and well-reviewed. But you could certainly make the argument that there are a few great alternatives, especially if you don't own an iPhone or an iPad. While many alternatives are still pricey — around $150 to $300 — there's one pair that's on sale for a phenomenally low price for Black Friday. The EarFun Air Pro 3 noise cancelling earbuds are down to just $46, which is 39% off the normal price of $76.

What's perhaps more impressive is that they currently have over 8,600 reviews on Amazon with a 4.3 out of 5 star rating, and 65% of those reviews are five stars. The EarFun Air Pro 3 are lauded as the "best bang for the buck" and excellent earbuds for work and play, featuring "very good" quality sound. Someone even says they're "better than their Apple buds." Even stacking up against some of the best headphones to buy on Amazon, the EarFun buds are excellent value. Although, there are some good in-ear headphones available for around the same price.

They offer up to nine hours of listening time on a charge and 45 hours total with the wireless charging case. They also support adaptive audio, environmental noise cancellation (ENC), and multipoint connections via Bluetooth 5.3. With the companion mobile app, you can customize the equalizer settings and fine-tune audio to your liking. Best of all, the Qualcomm aptX support and the advanced QCC3071 chipset allow users to listen to high bitrate audio with quality sound. And all for about the price of your average family dinner.