Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Be The First To Have A 'Crease-Free Design'

Apple famously isn't concerned with being the first company to enter a market. Rather, Apple is more interested in releasing the best product in a given market, even if that means releasing a product years after rivals. We saw this play out with both the iPod and the iPhone. In both instances, Apple entered a competitive market later than everyone, but quickly came to dominate the market due to a best-in-class design. Looking ahead, we may see a similar dynamic play out in the realm of foldable smartphones.

Foldable smartphones are of course nothing new. Samsung has been releasing foldable smartphones for more than six years now. And though Samsung's foldable smartphones — both the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip — have a relatively small but loyal customer base, foldable devices haven't taken the world by storm. One reason for this is because foldable devices, over time, develop a crease at the point where the display bends. For users looking for a premium smartphone, that design flaw is often a deal breaker.

Apple's foldable iPhone, however, will reportedly feature a display that isn't prone to creasing. Citing sources within Apple's supply chain, the Economic Daily News reports that Apple managed to address the crease issue. Apple's rumored foldable iPhone, therefore, may be the first foldable smartphone to hit the market with a "crease-free design."

We've heard rumblings of Apple's work on a crease-free iPhone design for a few months now, but the latest report claims that enough progress has been made such that the technology is no longer in the "experimental stage" and is now in the "engineering verification and pre-mass production process." What's more, Apple production partner Foxconn has already set aside a production line exclusively for Apple's foldable iPhone which, according to some, may be dubbed the iPhone Fold.