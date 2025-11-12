iPhone Fold And iPhone Air 2 Still On Track For 2026 Release, Says Analyst
Following rumors that Apple could delay the introduction of the iPhone Fold and iPhone Air 2 to 2027, analyst Jeff Pu suggests both devices are still on track to be unveiled in September 2026. In a note seen by BGR, Pu says that it's still expected that the iPhone 18 Fold will be released in September 2026, as its progress remains intact.
While he doesn't further discuss the iPhone Air 2 release, he also shared a sheet of specs for the next model, including that it's expected to be released in September 2026. This week, The Information reported twice about the iPhone Air 2 being delayed. Per the publication's latest report, Apple still wants to launch the next-generation ultra-thin iPhone model, but it decided to push it back to 2027 as it's working on adding a second camera to the back of the phone.
For the iPhone Fold, the report that said Apple would push this smartphone to 2027 mentioned that the company was still finalizing the design and specifications of its key components, like the hinge. That said, the schedule of the new iPhone models release dates still seems gray almost 10 months before its official unveiling.
These are the specs of the upcoming iPhone Fold
According to Jeff Pu, the iPhone Fold will feature a folded 5.3-inch display, and when unfolded, the device will have a 7.8-inch screen. Expected to feature the A20 Pro chip, Apple will add 12GB of RAM to this device.
Unlike other reports, he believes Apple will add an 18MP selfie camera for both folded and unfolded modes. JPMorgan (via Max Weinbach), on the other hand, believes Apple could introduce a first-of-its-kind 24MP under-display selfie camera.
Besides that, the iPhone Fold should feature two 48MP main cameras (wide and ultra wide), Touch ID instead of Face ID, a titanium and aluminum frame, which corroborates previous reports that this smartphone will look like two iPhone Airs stacked up, and Apple's upcoming C2 5G modem. BGR will let you know once we hear more about this device, or if other analysts corroborate this or other reports.