iPhone Fold And iPhone Air 2 Still On Track For 2026 Release, Says Analyst

Following rumors that Apple could delay the introduction of the iPhone Fold and iPhone Air 2 to 2027, analyst Jeff Pu suggests both devices are still on track to be unveiled in September 2026. In a note seen by BGR, Pu says that it's still expected that the iPhone 18 Fold will be released in September 2026, as its progress remains intact.

While he doesn't further discuss the iPhone Air 2 release, he also shared a sheet of specs for the next model, including that it's expected to be released in September 2026. This week, The Information reported twice about the iPhone Air 2 being delayed. Per the publication's latest report, Apple still wants to launch the next-generation ultra-thin iPhone model, but it decided to push it back to 2027 as it's working on adding a second camera to the back of the phone.

For the iPhone Fold, the report that said Apple would push this smartphone to 2027 mentioned that the company was still finalizing the design and specifications of its key components, like the hinge. That said, the schedule of the new iPhone models release dates still seems gray almost 10 months before its official unveiling.