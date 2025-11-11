iPhone Air 2 Might Launch In Spring 2027 With Dual-Lens Camera System
A report from The Information on Monday claimed that Apple has delayed the iPhone Air 2 indefinitely following the poor reception of the first-generation model. The iPhone Air 2 was supposed to be included in the iPhone 18 series next fall, launching along with three other models: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold. In that scenario, the base iPhone 18 would launch in spring 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e. The Information published a second story on the same topic on Tuesday morning, sharing more details about the iPhone Air 2. Apparently, the delay isn't indefinite. Apple still wants to launch the next-generation ultra-thin iPhone model, but the handset is now pushed back to 2027, as Apple is working on adding a second camera to the back of the phone.
If the new details are accurate, Apple may launch up to three new iPhones in the spring of 2027, including the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18, and iPhone 18e. That's assuming Apple won't make any changes to the September 2026 iPhone lineup to make up for the iPhone Air 2 delay. Then again, there's no guarantee Apple will be able to launch the iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027. Apple must have started work on the handset months ago, ahead of the expected September 2026 release. Changing the design to accommodate a second camera isn't a simple feat. Apple has to add a second lens to the back without impacting battery life. Also, it has to plan supply chain and manufacturing changes.
The camera is the iPhone Air's only real problem
Once Apple unveiled the iPhone Air, buyers worried about three issues: durability, battery life, and the camera. The first two turned out not to be real issues. The iPhone Air is very durable according to various stress tests. It won't bend or break easily. Battery life tests have shown the iPhone Air can offer better battery life than expected. The single-lens module on the back remains the only major criticism for the iPhone Air. As a reminder, the iPhone Air also lacks physical SIM support and a second speaker.
Longtime iPhone buyers, who might be the most likely to buy the iPhone Air, might miss the dual-lens or triple-lens camera setups from their previous phones. As for Android users switching to the iPhone Air, they might also be used to dual-lens camera systems or better. The iPhone Air features a 48-megapixel wide camera that should help you take good photos. But you don't get an ultra-wide camera lens available on the base iPhone 17 model and the iPhone 17 Pros. The iPhone Air lacks support for spatial photos and videos as a result. Macro photography is also unavailable on the iPhone Air.
The iPhone Air isn't Apple's only 2025 iPhone to launch with a single-lens camera system on the back. The iPhone 16e features a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera, just like the iPhone Air. The difference between them is the price. The $599 iPhone 16e is a budget phone that offers great battery life. The ultra-thin iPhone Air starts at $999, $100 lower than the iPhone 17 Pro and $200 more than the base iPhone 17. The latter is a massive success for Apple, as the handset shares many specs with the smaller Pro model.