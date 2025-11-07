It's November, And The Base iPhone 17 Is Still Sold Out
The standard iPhone 17 — the surprise hit of this year's iPhone series — has been sold out online since launch weekend. The base iPhone 17 didn't sell out as quickly as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which saw shipping delays on Apple's online store within minutes of the start of preorders, but it went out of stock in the following days. Apple has struggled to meet demand since then. By late October, Apple managed to improve iPhone 17 supply in certain markets, but three models were still sold out in some regions. The first week of November brought additional stock improvements, but the base iPhone 17 remains sold out in the U.S., right alongside the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
BGR has been following iPhone 17 stock updates since preorders began, reporting shipping estimates every Friday. Our checks on November 7 show that the iPhone 17 models are largely available in all the markets we've been following since September 12. As a reminder, we've performed the same inventory checks that Apple's local websites support. We've simulated the iPhone purchase process for each of the four models, looking at all possible color and storage combinations. These checks are based only on the data Apple makes public online. The shipping estimates show up on the iPhone order page according to Apple's internal stock management system, which nobody has access to. Apple's online store doesn't mention how many units are available for a specific market, so the delivery estimates may change throughout the day.
iPhone 17 Pro Max is easier to find
The iPhone Pro and Pro Max models are typically the first to sell out, and Apple often struggles to meet demand in the weeks following a new release. The iPhone 17 Pros have been sold out in many markets over the past few weeks, with Apple catching up to demand only recently. As you'll see below, BGR's November 7 checks show the iPhone 17 Pro is in stock in all the markets we check every Friday, just like the iPhone Air. On that note, the iPhone Air was only briefly sold out, and only in specific markets (Japan and China). What's interesting this week is that the U.S. seems to be the only market where iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 supply is significantly constrained:
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 1-2 weeks (U.S.), in stock (Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)
- iPhone 17 Pro: in stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)
- iPhone 17: 2-3 weeks (U.S. — 256GB version), 1-2 weeks (U.S. — 512GB version), in stock (Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)
- iPhone Air: in stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will ship to buyers who place an online order on Friday in 1-2 weeks. That's faster than the 256GB iPhone 17 models (all colors), which have a 2-3 week wait time. The 512GB iPhone 17 has a 1-2 week shipping estimate as well. These checks indicate that the $799 iPhone 17 (the 256GB variant) is a strong offer this year. As we explained, the standard iPhone 17 is nearly as capable as the iPhone 17 Pro — a first for Apple.