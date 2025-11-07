It's November, And The Base iPhone 17 Is Still Sold Out

The standard iPhone 17 — the surprise hit of this year's iPhone series — has been sold out online since launch weekend. The base iPhone 17 didn't sell out as quickly as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which saw shipping delays on Apple's online store within minutes of the start of preorders, but it went out of stock in the following days. Apple has struggled to meet demand since then. By late October, Apple managed to improve iPhone 17 supply in certain markets, but three models were still sold out in some regions. The first week of November brought additional stock improvements, but the base iPhone 17 remains sold out in the U.S., right alongside the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

BGR has been following iPhone 17 stock updates since preorders began, reporting shipping estimates every Friday. Our checks on November 7 show that the iPhone 17 models are largely available in all the markets we've been following since September 12. As a reminder, we've performed the same inventory checks that Apple's local websites support. We've simulated the iPhone purchase process for each of the four models, looking at all possible color and storage combinations. These checks are based only on the data Apple makes public online. The shipping estimates show up on the iPhone order page according to Apple's internal stock management system, which nobody has access to. Apple's online store doesn't mention how many units are available for a specific market, so the delivery estimates may change throughout the day.