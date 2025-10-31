iPhone 17 Is Still Sold Out, But Shipping Estimates Are Much Shorter
Apple reported record earnings for the September 2025 period on Thursday, announcing it generated $102.5 billion in revenue, of which iPhone sales accounted for $49 billion. The iPhone 17 started selling on September 12 when online preorders went live. While the iPhone 17 accounted only for a portion of iPhone sales during the September quarter, the 2025 iPhone series will likely dominate the December quarter. In remarks to CNBC, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple expects revenue to grow by 10% to 12% in December compared to the December 2024 quarter. "We expect iPhone revenue to grow double digits, year over year, and we expect that that would make the December quarter the best ever in the history of the company," Cook said, adding that demand for the iPhone 17 has been "off the charts."
The iPhone 17 models have been sold out online from the first day of preorders, and supply has remained constrained around the world since then. Cook even said as much to CNBC. BGR has been tracking the delivery estimates for all four new iPhones in several key Apple markets around the world since launch, relaying the shipping delays Apple's local online stores provide every Friday. As of the morning of October 31, some iPhone 17 models remain sold out online, showing delivery delays from several days to weeks, depending on the model and market.
Apple has caught up with demand in some markets, at least temporarily. Also, the base iPhone 17 model remains as highly coveted as the higher-priced iPhone 17 Pro Max in some markets.
Europe sees improvements, while North America still suffers
On Friday, we looked at every storage and color combination for all four new iPhones in nine markets, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, and Japan. The iPhone Air is in stock in all nine markets. The iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 have the biggest shipping delays, at 2-3 weeks each for the U.S. and Canada. Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Pro will ship within a week in both markets.
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 2-3 weeks (U.S., Canada), 1-2 weeks (Japan), 3-5 business days (U.K.), in stock (France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China)
- iPhone 17 Pro: 3-5 business days (U.S., Canada, U.K., Japan), in stock (France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China)
- iPhone 17: 2-3 weeks (U.S.), 1-2 weeks (Japan), 7-10 business days (U.K.), in stock (France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China)
- iPhone Air: in stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)
The European markets and China have seen the biggest stock improvements. All four new iPhones are available for online purchase in Switzerland, Germany, and Ireland. France has also seen improvements for the iPhone 17 Pro models compared to last week. Similarly, China saw major delivery improvements. All models are in stock, including the iPhone Air, which was sold out before. On the other hand, all three iPhone 17 models are now sold out online in Japan, a notable development since last Friday when the four iPhones had no shipping delays.
Our checks show that iPhone 17 demand is still high and stock can fluctuate from one week to the next. Apple seems to have caught up with demand in some markets, but things can change in a matter of days, as was the case with Japan this week.