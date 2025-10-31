iPhone 17 Is Still Sold Out, But Shipping Estimates Are Much Shorter

Apple reported record earnings for the September 2025 period on Thursday, announcing it generated $102.5 billion in revenue, of which iPhone sales accounted for $49 billion. The iPhone 17 started selling on September 12 when online preorders went live. While the iPhone 17 accounted only for a portion of iPhone sales during the September quarter, the 2025 iPhone series will likely dominate the December quarter. In remarks to CNBC, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple expects revenue to grow by 10% to 12% in December compared to the December 2024 quarter. "We expect iPhone revenue to grow double digits, year over year, and we expect that that would make the December quarter the best ever in the history of the company," Cook said, adding that demand for the iPhone 17 has been "off the charts."

The iPhone 17 models have been sold out online from the first day of preorders, and supply has remained constrained around the world since then. Cook even said as much to CNBC. BGR has been tracking the delivery estimates for all four new iPhones in several key Apple markets around the world since launch, relaying the shipping delays Apple's local online stores provide every Friday. As of the morning of October 31, some iPhone 17 models remain sold out online, showing delivery delays from several days to weeks, depending on the model and market.

Apple has caught up with demand in some markets, at least temporarily. Also, the base iPhone 17 model remains as highly coveted as the higher-priced iPhone 17 Pro Max in some markets.