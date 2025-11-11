Apple Has Indefinitely Delayed The iPhone Air 2, Reports Claim

New reports suggest that Apple may have reportedly delayed the launch of the upcoming iPhone Air 2, with the company telling its engineers and some of its suppliers that the "next iPhone Air" has been removed from any upcoming schedules without an updated release date. The reports come from The Information, which cites "three people involved in the project" as the source of this claim. While Apple's latest attempt to change up its iPhone lineup has seen some praise — especially in how repairable the iPhone Air is — others have come up with plenty of reasons to skip the iPhone Air in favor of another device.

And while the iPhone Air has notably been seen as a compromise on features for some, there was still some room for those who wanted a thinner iPhone without all the bells and whistles of the larger iPhone 17 Pro. However, the chance for Apple's thinner design to really shine in its second iteration may have been cut off early, at least if these new reports are to be believed.