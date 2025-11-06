Apple Could Fix One Of iPhone Air's Biggest Flaws With Its 2026 Model

Since reports suggest Apple will continue to focus on having an ultra-thin and lightweight iPhone Air in the lineup, the company would have to reengineer the camera plateau for the second camera and therefore shrink the battery, or leave it the way it is but with an extra camera. While we'll have to wait for more reports to corroborate this leak, other online chatter suggests that the 2026 iPhone lineup will be made of the iPhone 17e at the beginning of the year, followed by the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Pro models, and Apple's first iPhone Fold later in the year (unless it gets delayed).

If that turns out to be accurate, the company would release the iPhone 18 by the beginning of 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e, marking a new strategy for the company's smartphones. Rumors so far point to general improvements to the specifications, but little is known about the potential design changes expected for these devices.