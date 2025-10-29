Weeklong iPhone Air Battery Test Says The Phone Lasts All Day

The iPhone Air isn't selling as well as the three iPhone 17 models, which are still sold out in various markets, but there's no question the handset is a head-turner. While the ultra-thin profile and the large display might be appealing to buyers, some longtime iPhone owners might worry about battery life and the lack of additional cameras on the back. Battery life was one of the main concerns related to the iPhone Air. Apple said the ultra-thin iPhone Air should offer all-day battery life during the launch event. Immediately after that claim, Apple unveiled a battery pack crafted specifically for the iPhone Air, prompting viewers to question the all-day battery life estimate.

The first iPhone Air reviews showed the handset offers better battery life than expected, but that might not be enough to convince buyers who are still on the fence. A brand-new round of battery tests for the new iPhones shows the iPhone Air performs remarkably well. After weeks of use, Apple's all-day battery life claim stands.

"Impressively, the iPhone Air has consistently lasted all day over the last several weeks I've been using it," CNET's Abrar Al-Heeti said. "But I've hardly had to touch that MagSafe battery pack to extend battery life during the day, which is reassuring." The reporter added that she doesn't like to carry the MagSafe battery with her unless she knows she'll have a long day away from home. Al-Heeti also noted that the standard iPhone 17 does even better than the iPhone Air, routinely offering a 44% to 47% charge in the evening after 12 hours of use.