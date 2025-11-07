iPhone Fold Reportedly Set To Feature 24MP Under-Screen Selfie Camera﻿

If the JPMorgan information is accurate, Apple's 24-megapixel under-display camera made for the foldable iPhone will be the industry's first such sensor, even though Samsung has already released seven Galaxy Z Fold generations so far. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 next summer before Apple unveils the iPhone Fold. Samsung introduced an under-display 4-megapixel camera for the Fold 3's foldable screen and used it until the the Fold 6. The Fold 7 model released a few months ago features a foldable screen with a hole-punch selfie camera.

A jump to 24 megapixels would be a significant advancement for under-display cameras. A foldable display with no cutouts and a camera that can take 24-megapixel selfie photos through the OLED panel are features that will not go unnoticed. The screenshot that Weinbach shared indicates that all four iPhone 18 models will feature 24-megapixel 6P selfie cameras. Also, the document claims the iPhone Fold will have two 48-megapixel cameras on the back. The wide camera will seemingly lack sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

It's unclear when the JPMorgan report was released. While the firm presumably has access to reliable information from Apple's supply chain, there are a few notable errors in the report. For example, the screenshot shows the wrong storage numbers for the iPhone 17 series. The 128GB tier, which Apple canceled, is mentioned in the list. Meanwhile, the 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max option is absent. Also, the document uses "iPhone 19" for the 2027 iPhone series. Apple is expected to skip the "iPhone 19" in favor of the "iPhone 20" series to mark the iPhone's 20th anniversary.