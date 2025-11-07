iPhone Fold Reportedly Set To Feature 24MP Under-Screen Selfie Camera
Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to be included in the iPhone 18 series next year, joining the iPhone Air 2 and the iPhone 18 Pro models, assuming there are no delays. In this scenario, the base iPhone 18 model won't arrive until spring of 2027, alongside the cheaper iPhone 18e. Unofficially called the iPhone Fold, the foldable device will introduce a few new features never-before-seen on other iPhones, in addition to the large foldable screen. The handset is rumored to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as it reportedly lacks Face ID support. Also, the internal selfie camera might be placed under the screen rather than "punching" through it. A new research note from JPMorgan seen by MacRumors backs that theory up, indicating that the foldable iPhone will feature a 24-megapixel under-display selfie camera.
JP Morgan believes the iPhone Air 2 is very much planned
JP Morgan and most bank analysts are VERY good at getting information like this from supply chain https://t.co/JoZfrhG1tr pic.twitter.com/5YHLHQL5jF
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) November 5, 2025
Max Weinbach shared the image above that also comes from a JPMorgan report, showing purported specs for several iPhone generations, from iPhone 16 (2024) through iPhone 19 (2027). The image shows an "underdisplay 24Mpx 6P" camera listed under next year's foldable iPhone. It's unclear whether the two purported JPMorgan documents that surfaced this week are identical, but it seems unlikely we're looking at two separate notes from the same research group.
A first for the industry
If the JPMorgan information is accurate, Apple's 24-megapixel under-display camera made for the foldable iPhone will be the industry's first such sensor, even though Samsung has already released seven Galaxy Z Fold generations so far. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 next summer before Apple unveils the iPhone Fold. Samsung introduced an under-display 4-megapixel camera for the Fold 3's foldable screen and used it until the the Fold 6. The Fold 7 model released a few months ago features a foldable screen with a hole-punch selfie camera.
A jump to 24 megapixels would be a significant advancement for under-display cameras. A foldable display with no cutouts and a camera that can take 24-megapixel selfie photos through the OLED panel are features that will not go unnoticed. The screenshot that Weinbach shared indicates that all four iPhone 18 models will feature 24-megapixel 6P selfie cameras. Also, the document claims the iPhone Fold will have two 48-megapixel cameras on the back. The wide camera will seemingly lack sensor-shift optical image stabilization.
It's unclear when the JPMorgan report was released. While the firm presumably has access to reliable information from Apple's supply chain, there are a few notable errors in the report. For example, the screenshot shows the wrong storage numbers for the iPhone 17 series. The 128GB tier, which Apple canceled, is mentioned in the list. Meanwhile, the 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max option is absent. Also, the document uses "iPhone 19" for the 2027 iPhone series. Apple is expected to skip the "iPhone 19" in favor of the "iPhone 20" series to mark the iPhone's 20th anniversary.