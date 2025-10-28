Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Might Feature The Same Anti-Crease Hinge Technology As The iPhone Fold
Samsung is preparing for more competition in the foldable smartphone niche as Apple is expected to launch its first-generation foldable iPhone as soon as next year. Rumored to be the iPhone Fold, the handset is expected to be a part of the iPhone 18 series, according to most reports. Another report offered a contradictory take recently, claiming that Apple might have to delay the foldable iPhone. Korean news site DealSite notes that Samsung wants to stay prepared for either option by launching the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a new hinge that might help prevent creasing. Samsung will reportedly use laser drilling technology to create micro-structures in the metal plate covering the hinge instead of the conventional chemical etching processes.
This isn't the first time we've heard of this manufacturing procedure in connection with foldable phones that do not crease as easily after repeated folding and unfolding. Earlier this year, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone Fold would feature a more expensive hinge. The metal plate sitting between the hinge and the OLED display would feature micro-structures made via laser drilling to improve the screen's ability to handle stress and reduce the appearance of a crease. Kuo noted at the time that Samsung Display uses chemical etching, but Apple had stricter demands for the foldable iPhone. Laser drilling is more expensive, the analyst added.
More upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 8
DealSite echoes reports that said Apple is willing to pay a premium to ensure the foldable iPhone doesn't have a crease. That's a design compromise foldable phone buyers have had to deal with since the early days. The news report mentions recent rumors that claimed both the foldable iPhone and the foldable iPad may see delays due to Apple's "perfectionism." However, DealSite also says that the iPhone Fold production is proceeding smoothly for a 2026 launch, citing an unnamed industry insider. An iPhone delay is the best-case scenario for Samsung, as it would allow the company more time to improve its already-dominant position in the foldable niche. But Samsung won't wait for Apple to release an iPhone Fold before significantly improving its own foldables.
The crease-less display wouldn't be the Galaxy Z Fold 8's only upgrade. The report says Samsung will upgrade the battery to 5,000 mAh — a notable upgrade from the current 4,400 mAh battery used in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Also, the report says the Z Fold 8 might bring back S Pen support. There may also be other improvements to compete against Apple. Samsung usually unveils its new foldables during the summer. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 should be launched next July, regardless of Apple's schedule for the foldable iPhone. Assuming no delays, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone Fold in September 2026 alongside the second-generation iPhone Air, the iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.