Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Might Feature The Same Anti-Crease Hinge Technology As The iPhone Fold

Samsung is preparing for more competition in the foldable smartphone niche as Apple is expected to launch its first-generation foldable iPhone as soon as next year. Rumored to be the iPhone Fold, the handset is expected to be a part of the iPhone 18 series, according to most reports. Another report offered a contradictory take recently, claiming that Apple might have to delay the foldable iPhone. Korean news site DealSite notes that Samsung wants to stay prepared for either option by launching the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a new hinge that might help prevent creasing. Samsung will reportedly use laser drilling technology to create micro-structures in the metal plate covering the hinge instead of the conventional chemical etching processes.

This isn't the first time we've heard of this manufacturing procedure in connection with foldable phones that do not crease as easily after repeated folding and unfolding. Earlier this year, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone Fold would feature a more expensive hinge. The metal plate sitting between the hinge and the OLED display would feature micro-structures made via laser drilling to improve the screen's ability to handle stress and reduce the appearance of a crease. Kuo noted at the time that Samsung Display uses chemical etching, but Apple had stricter demands for the foldable iPhone. Laser drilling is more expensive, the analyst added.