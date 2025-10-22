Apple's Expensive Foldable iPad Reportedly Delayed To 2029

Apple is reportedly working on various foldable devices, including an iPhone Fold smartphone coming out as soon as 2026, an iPhone Flip clamshell rumored to launch in 2028, and a foldable iPad that might be unveiled in 2029 at the earliest. The latter's release estimate might sound strange to fans following Apple rumors closely, but it's what two separate reports claimed this week. First, Kim Ki-hyun, director of the market research firm Stone Partners, spoke at the ETNews Tech Summit in Korea, where he said the foldable tablet was delayed until after 2029. Kim didn't reveal many details about the device, but said the foldable iPad would feature an LTPO+ OLED panel. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman followed with a story claiming the foldable iPad was delayed to 2029, as Apple has hit development hurdles.

In early September, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst known for his predictions detailing unreleased Apple products, said the foldable iPad might launch in 2028. Gurman says Apple's most recent plan aimed for a 2028 release, but that's no longer possible. Apple has run into various engineering challenges concerning the weight, display technology, and other features. The tablet-laptop hybrid device would launch in 2029 or later, assuming Apple doesn't cancel the project. Bloomberg notes that some people involved in the project aren't sure whether the foldable iPad will be released. Apple is known for canceling products that no longer make sense. The Apple Car and the cheaper, lighter Vision Pro are examples.