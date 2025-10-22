Apple's Expensive Foldable iPad Reportedly Delayed To 2029
Apple is reportedly working on various foldable devices, including an iPhone Fold smartphone coming out as soon as 2026, an iPhone Flip clamshell rumored to launch in 2028, and a foldable iPad that might be unveiled in 2029 at the earliest. The latter's release estimate might sound strange to fans following Apple rumors closely, but it's what two separate reports claimed this week. First, Kim Ki-hyun, director of the market research firm Stone Partners, spoke at the ETNews Tech Summit in Korea, where he said the foldable tablet was delayed until after 2029. Kim didn't reveal many details about the device, but said the foldable iPad would feature an LTPO+ OLED panel. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman followed with a story claiming the foldable iPad was delayed to 2029, as Apple has hit development hurdles.
In early September, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst known for his predictions detailing unreleased Apple products, said the foldable iPad might launch in 2028. Gurman says Apple's most recent plan aimed for a 2028 release, but that's no longer possible. Apple has run into various engineering challenges concerning the weight, display technology, and other features. The tablet-laptop hybrid device would launch in 2029 or later, assuming Apple doesn't cancel the project. Bloomberg notes that some people involved in the project aren't sure whether the foldable iPad will be released. Apple is known for canceling products that no longer make sense. The Apple Car and the cheaper, lighter Vision Pro are examples.
Foldable iPad tech is costly
If Apple decides to give the foldable iPad a commercial launch, the device will be costly. Gurman says the device will cost around $3,000, which would make it Apple's most expensive iPad by far. The device would cost more than both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. However, foldable devices are generally costlier. The Huawei MateBook Fold (above), released in China earlier this year, is a foldable tablet with an 18-inch display that retails for $3,400. Apple's foldable iPad would resemble Huawei's product, according to Gurman.
The foldable iPad would look like a 13-inch MacBook when closed. It won't feature an external display like foldable phones. The device will feature an aluminum enclosure on either side of the hinge. Apple is working with Samsung Display on the 18-inch foldable OLED panel, which should feature minimal creasing above the hinge. Gurman says Apple will use the same screen tech on the foldable iPhone and foldable iPad to reduce creasing. However, development of that foldable screen is complex and costly. Estimated prices are triple the cost of the 13-inch iPad Pro, which also features an OLED panel.
The Bloomberg reporter highlights another issue that Apple engineers are concerned about. The current foldable iPad prototype weighs 3.5 pounds, about as much as a MacBook Pro. The iPad Pro weighs 1 and 1.3 pounds, depending on size. Huawei's MateBook Fold weighs a pound less than the foldable iPad prototype.