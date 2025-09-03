Cheaper Vision Air, Foldable iPhone, And Foldable iPad Coming In The Next Three Years, Insider Says

Launched last year, the Vision Pro spatial computer is one of Apple's most sophisticated products. The device is more than a traditional virtual reality (VR) headset, featuring advanced hardware that makes possible a new computing experience. Put the Vision Pro on your head, and you end up with a massive canvas in front of your eyes that blends digital elements with your reality. The Vision Pro's operating system also served as the inspiration for the massive transformation iOS 26 received this year — the Liquid Glass design.

But the Vision Pro is expensive, starting at $3,500. The headset is also heavy, making prolonged use more difficult. That's what the Vision Air aims to fix. Kuo says that Apple should address the price and weight criticisms with a 2027 spatial computer that should be more than 50% cheaper and over 40% lighter than the original Vision Pro.

If the estimates are accurate, the Vision Air could cost less than $1,750, which is what you'd pay for an upgraded MacBook Air or MacBook Pro at the time of this writing. The Vision Pro weighs between 600g and 650g. The Vision Air should weigh under 400g if Kuo's estimates are accurate. That would make it lighter than the 515g Meta Quest 3, and the 560g Sony PlayStation VR2.

GIS will reportedly become the sole supplier of pancake lenses used in the Vision Air. Kuo notes that GIS is also in charge of laminating the current Vision Pro, and the M5 Vision Pro model expected in the second half of 2025. Vision Air shipments should reach 1 million in 2027. The more expensive Vision Pro models don't surpass 400,000 units, Kuo said.