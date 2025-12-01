iOS 26 Is Great On Newer iPhones But Older Devices Have A Problem

Apple recently introduced iOS 26, the latest software update for its line of iPhones. It offers tons of upgrades to the user experience, including the new Liquid Glass translucent design, more customization options for the Lock Screen, new features for the Phone and Messages apps — like Call Screening and Live Translation, Camera and Photos improvements, and Apple Intelligence enhancements.

It technically works on any iPhone dating back to iPhone 11 series models, as well as iPhone SE models 2nd-generation and later. However, Apple Intelligence is only available for iPhone 15 Pro and newer models. This includes some features you might not even realize leverage AI processing, which, as a result, won't be available on older phones.

What's more, before you download iOS 26 to older model devices with less processing power, you should consider potential issues — like slower performance and faster battery drain. This appears to be common when Apple releases new OS models. While software support extends to older phones, you aren't necessarily getting the full experience of the upgraded operating system.