iOS 26.2 Beta 3: Everything New Coming To Your iPhone

Ahead of the December release of iOS 26.2, Apple continues to test this upcoming operating system update. With beta 3, the company added even more features, including more references to the under-development PIN to AirDrop functionality.

In the Settings app, the AirDrop menu now features a "Manage Known AirDrop Contacts" section, which lets you automatically appear for 30 days to people with whom you have shared a one-time code. That said, the current beta doesn't let users generate this one-time code, but it's interesting to see Apple being explicit about this upcoming feature.

Besides that, Apple's developer notes show that Hypertension Notifications will be available to read with a new API. With that, third-party apps can request authorization to read those notifications from the Apple Watch, so they could integrate that in their apps to make it more useful to other users. Here's what else is new in the iOS 26.2 beta 3.