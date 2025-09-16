iPadOS 26 Review: Apple's iPad Is One Step Closer To Replacing Your Laptop

After three months of beta testing, iPad users can finally get their hands on iPadOS 26. The most significant update since the platform's debut, iPadOS 26 goes beyond simply aligning the iPad with the iPhone and Mac. This release finally taps into the iPad's full potential, unlocking capabilities that Apple's tablets have long been waiting to deliver.

iPadOS 26 brings a wide range of changes and improvements, as it adds a new Liquid Glass design, improved multitasking and productivity features, and makes the general experience of using an iPad even smoother, whether you have a base model or the most expensive M4 iPad Pro.

In our iPadOS 26 review, we discuss the good, the bad, and the in-between of Apple's latest iPad software update based on the past three months of beta testing, as well as our thoughts on the Release Candidate that debuted following Apple's iPhone 17 launch event.