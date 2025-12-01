The 4 Cheapest EVs You Can Buy Today

Electric vehicles are meant to be affordable and accessible, especially when you break down their cost over time. They don't require traditional fuel, often deliver an extended mileage range, and also come with less maintenance. EVs don't have emissions nor do they need oil changes; those are both traits of a traditional gas-powered combustion engine.

Oil is used to lubricate mechanical moving parts, for instance, which electric powertrains don't have. But depending on the make and model of the EV, prices vary, just like traditional vehicles. On average, a Nissan, or a Ford is going to cost less than, say, a Mercedes-Benz. Teslas certainly aren't considered cheap when it comes to price, either.

If you are looking to upgrade, and remain in the realm of accessible, the good news is that there are indeed some more affordable options. From the Nissan Leaf to the Toyota bZ4X, spanning prices from $29,000 to $38,500 and beyond, here are the four cheapest EVs you can buy today and why you'd want them.