Are Gas Or Electric Vehicles Cheaper To Repair?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming a staple of modern living, especially for those of us looking to avoid the gas station. But beyond the heftier upfront cost at the dealership, drivers are also concerned with the long-term costs of operating an EV car or truck. At the end of the day, one of the biggest concerns is whether it's more expensive to repair an EV vehicle or an internal combustion engine (ICE) car or truck.

Generally speaking, EV vehicles do end up costing more to repair, but because there are so many fewer moving parts (e.g., no engine, spark plugs, or other ICE peripherals), you'll probably end up at repair shops less often than you would with an ICE vehicle. Reports also indicate that most EV drivers have less maintenance costs to contend with over the first few years of ownership.

That said, the repair dialogue isn't quite that simple: EVs may require less for maintenance costs like oil changes and ICE-related repairs, but if your EV battery fails prematurely (most should last eight to 10 years), you could be looking at tens of thousands of dollars to replace the battery.