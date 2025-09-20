How Much Does A Tesla Cybertruck Actually Cost To Maintain?

According to Tesla, the brand's EV models do not require traditional oil changes, fuel system maintenance, emissions checks or spark plug replacement intervals. Moreover, thanks to the regenerative braking technology, brake pad replacements shouldn't be needed as frequently. That's because the technology reduces normal wear and tear on the brakes by transferring excess energy back to the system batteries to charge them. Impressive? Yes. Although, knowing this, it begs the question, what maintenance do you actually have to administer?

You still have to replace or change the HEPA filter, which is $100 for the replacement part. You'll also have to align, balance, and rotate the tires, conduct brake fluid tests, and manage the air conditioning system. You'll also have to check windshield wipers, with a replacement at $75 MSRP per blade (though only one blade is needed), as well as administer high voltage battery maintenance including winter care.

You have to replace the tires when they wear down, too. The cost of new tires with the wheel covers included is about $500 per wheel, and a spare tire with the tool kit to replace that is over $1,200 on Tesla's site. If the batteries fail and you need to replace those, estimates put the cost between $10,000 to $20,000, which is not insignificant. While the total costs are negligible compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles, they still exist, and as you can see, some are higher comparably. However, it's still cheaper to pay to charge your EV than to fill a gas tank.