Google Maps And Waze Share One Big Problem

Waze sets itself apart from the competition, like Google Maps, by making the experience more engaging. For starters, it's focused on car and bike drivers, versus generalized maps and traffic alerts. That means, Waze is a great app to use if you're looking to find the best possible route to somewhere, especially fast. But also, Waze uses social cues — those funny emojis — to show you what's going on at any given time. You can see road hazards, accidents, potential police traps, and other drivers, all denoted by smiling or emotive icons on the map. There are some other differences in how they operate and how they're used — Waze can show you local gas prices, for example — but the big callout is that they're both owned by Alphabet, and Waze is a subsidiary. That means Google Maps and Waze are similar when it comes to data collection and privacy, and all that information goes to the same source.

If you have a problem with how Google handles data collection, you'll likely have the same problem with Waze. That's worth considering. According to the Waze privacy policy, hosted by Google support, by the way, information you provide includes account details, usernames, phone numbers, home and work addresses, and other addresses you save in the app, your car's details, destinations you visit, search queries, calendar info, and files you upload to the service. Additional metadata related to your device, browser, and app usage may also be collected. Waze may also collect information "about you from [...] partners," including, but not limited to, unique advertising IDs, local storage, browser web storage, app data caches, databases and server logs. It's not necessarily clear exactly what info these data stores contain, but it's safe to assume anything related to Waze or Google's services is scooped up.