Sweden Revealed The World's First 5th-Gen Submarine

The world's first "fifth-generation" battle submarine was unveiled by a Swedish defense manufacturer, Saab. If you're wondering what constitutes a next-generation, or fifth-gen submarine, you're not alone. According to Saab, it's because the new model, dubbed the Blekinge-class (A26) submarine, provides innovative capabilities that will "define the next era" in undersea vessels. Particularly, it offers next-gen designs, capabilities, availability and upgrades. Not only will it dominate the sea, but also the air and information domains thanks to its strong intelligence-gathering platform. It can also operate independently (autonomously) and in tandem with Saab's other ocean drones.

Designed and developed for the Swedish Navy while following NATO interoperability standards, the A26 will fight physical battles and virtual ones. Equipment and systems on board support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) measures. In addition, it's equipped with weapons to handle long-range strikes with modular design options, Saab's SLWT full digital homing and wire-guided torpedoes, and seabed warfare opportunities. Above all, the A26 is meant to offer unprecedented stealth and low-signature features by minimizing most traditional signatures. When deep underwater, for example, it minimizes radiated noise, target echo strength, magnetic, hydrodynamic, and radar signatures.

The hull of the A26 is made of special steels that add to the sub's underwater durability. It's not titanium — a material unique to Russian subs – that offers extra stealth and durability. Yet, the stealth properties the A26 is said to offer are remarkable nonetheless.