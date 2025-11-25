Apple Cuts Dozens Of Sales Roles In Rare Layoffs

Bloomberg reports that Apple is making cuts to its sales department and laying off dozens of people as it aims to simplify how it sells products to governments, schools, and businesses. According to Mark Gurman, affected employees have received notice over the past couple of weeks, but the company is giving them the opportunity to apply for other positions within Apple or get a severance package.

The journalist says the company is eliminating positions such as account managers for large businesses, schools, and government agencies, and staff at Apple's briefing centers for major customers have also been affected by these layoffs.

Bloomberg reports that employees were surprised by the decision. In a note to the publication, Apple said: "To connect with even more customers, we are making some changes in our sales team that affect a small number of roles. We are continuing to hire and those employees can apply for new roles."