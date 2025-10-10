Apple's Leadership Shake-Up Hints At Big Plans For Health+ In 2026
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is preparing for a major leadership shake-up as Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams plans to retire later this year. According to Gurman, Apple is redistributing key responsibilities: health and fitness teams will now report to Eddy Cue; Craig Federighi will take charge of watchOS; and John Ternus will lead Apple Watch hardware engineering.
This restructuring not only underscores the influence of Apple's top executives but, according to Gurman, is also tied to the company's upcoming subscription service, Health+, which has been rumored for some time. Although these changes haven't been publicly announced, Apple is said to be preparing internally for the service's launch.
Interestingly, this marks the first time Apple has brought its health and fitness initiatives under unified leadership, a notable move given how deeply the company has integrated its Fitness and Health apps over the years. The latest example of this is the Apple Watch's new Workout Buddy feature.
Here's what Health+ is all about
Gurman reports that Apple's new Health+ subscription will feature an AI-powered assistant designed to help users manage their well-being through personalized recommendations on nutrition, exercise, and sleep. He reiterates earlier claims that this AI-based health coach will offer tailored meal planning and medical insights. While Health+ was initially expected to debut alongside iOS 26.4, it may now be delayed until late 2026, around the release of iOS 27.
For now, apps like Gentler Streak remain among the best ways to interpret Apple Watch data, combining workout and sleep metrics to suggest whether you should push harder or rest. At this moment, it seems Apple will aim at something like that but with additional features to this service, as it's going to include nutrition tips. Currently, users can rely on AI food trackers, like Foodllama, to understand how many calories they're consuming throughout the day. BGR will let you know as we learn more about this subscription.