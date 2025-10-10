Apple's Leadership Shake-Up Hints At Big Plans For Health+ In 2026

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is preparing for a major leadership shake-up as Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams plans to retire later this year. According to Gurman, Apple is redistributing key responsibilities: health and fitness teams will now report to Eddy Cue; Craig Federighi will take charge of watchOS; and John Ternus will lead Apple Watch hardware engineering.

This restructuring not only underscores the influence of Apple's top executives but, according to Gurman, is also tied to the company's upcoming subscription service, Health+, which has been rumored for some time. Although these changes haven't been publicly announced, Apple is said to be preparing internally for the service's launch.

Interestingly, this marks the first time Apple has brought its health and fitness initiatives under unified leadership, a notable move given how deeply the company has integrated its Fitness and Health apps over the years. The latest example of this is the Apple Watch's new Workout Buddy feature.