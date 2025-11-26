A Dungeons & Dragons TV Series With Excellent Reviews Is Taking Over Prime Video's Top Charts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're a fan of "Baldur's Gate," "Dungeons & Dragons," or Critical Role's original "The Legend of Vox Machina" — boy, is there a new series for you. No, the live-action "Dungeons & Dragons" series from Netflix isn't out yet. However, Critical Role's follow-up series, "The Mighty Nein," is out. "The Mighty Nein" takes place 20 years after "The Legend of Vox Machina," and despite being the usual dark, high-fantasy fanfare with an excellent party of miscreants, it's anything but cliche. Viewers tend to agree, as it's taking over the top charts on Amazon Prime Video. Landing in the top two, three, and four spots for the month of November, it would appear this "D&D" property is taking the streaming world by storm.
What's it about? A powerful relic called The Beacon is absconded by some real baddies, and so, naturally, a group of outcasts, fugitives, and rogues, take it upon themselves to save the world. There are twists and weaves throughout the adventure, enough to deliver an epic fantasy in even just the first few episodes. Several episodes are out now to watch, with the rest of the season releasing on a weekly cadence.
The star-studded cast includes Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, and more reprising their characters from the tabletop game this show is based on. You may not recognize some of the names in title alone, but you will certainly recognize them by voice. As for the reviews, they're glowing: "The Mighty Nine" currently has a 100% rating on the Tomatometer from critics, and 95% on the Popcornmeter from users.
Who's in the party this time around?
If you're familiar with the Critical Role campaign, you'll feel right at home with this crew. The downtrodden wizard Caleb Widogast is voiced by Liam O'Brien; a klepto alcoholic goblin of chaos named Nott the Brave is voiced by Sam Riegel; a very angry, but deceptively intelligent warrior monk named Beauregard Lionett is helmed by Marisha Ray; a deep, multi-layered but shipwrecked sailor named Fjord Stone is played by Travis Willingham; Laura Bailey voices a trickster-iffic religious zealot named Jester Lavorre; and Mollymauk Tealeaf is a circus ringmaster played by Taliesin Jaffe. It's quite the wily bunch.
The theft of that artifact, The Beacon, throws two classic nations into war, and the self-named Mighty Nein must work together to stop it all from culminating in death, destruction, and carnage (though not without creating some carnage themselves). The show is good fun, and the animation is impressive. The first episode premiered on November 18, 2025, with three total episodes launched initially, and new episodes releasing weekly (every Tuesday) until December 21. There are eight episodes total in the first season, streaming solely on Amazon Prime Video.
If you finish it early and you're looking for more epic fantasy series to watch, there's plenty on Hulu, Netflix, Max, and beyond to choose from. The new sci-fi from the creator of Breaking Bad, "Pluribus" starring Rhea Seehorn is also a must watch. It's hard to keep up with all the good TV content these days.