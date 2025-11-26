A Dungeons & Dragons TV Series With Excellent Reviews Is Taking Over Prime Video's Top Charts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a fan of "Baldur's Gate," "Dungeons & Dragons," or Critical Role's original "The Legend of Vox Machina" — boy, is there a new series for you. No, the live-action "Dungeons & Dragons" series from Netflix isn't out yet. However, Critical Role's follow-up series, "The Mighty Nein," is out. "The Mighty Nein" takes place 20 years after "The Legend of Vox Machina," and despite being the usual dark, high-fantasy fanfare with an excellent party of miscreants, it's anything but cliche. Viewers tend to agree, as it's taking over the top charts on Amazon Prime Video. Landing in the top two, three, and four spots for the month of November, it would appear this "D&D" property is taking the streaming world by storm.

What's it about? A powerful relic called The Beacon is absconded by some real baddies, and so, naturally, a group of outcasts, fugitives, and rogues, take it upon themselves to save the world. There are twists and weaves throughout the adventure, enough to deliver an epic fantasy in even just the first few episodes. Several episodes are out now to watch, with the rest of the season releasing on a weekly cadence.

The star-studded cast includes Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, and more reprising their characters from the tabletop game this show is based on. You may not recognize some of the names in title alone, but you will certainly recognize them by voice. As for the reviews, they're glowing: "The Mighty Nine" currently has a 100% rating on the Tomatometer from critics, and 95% on the Popcornmeter from users.