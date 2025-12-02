The Reason Why TCL TVs Are So Cheap

When you stroll past the TV aisle and spot a large-screen offering from TCL — often sitting beside premium names such as Samsung and LG, yet priced as if entry-level — you're naturally inclined to wonder: How can the TCL TV cost so little? It's the same question many people have asked about Hisense, and the answer lies primarily in deliberate business strategy, manufacturing scale, and cost-vs-prestige trade-offs.

A major part of why TCL is able to sell TVs at a comparatively low price point comes down to strategy. TCL leans heavily on high-volume manufacturing, vertical integration, and aggressive cost control, enabling it to produce panels and components at scale while avoiding many of the expenses that drive up prices for premium brands. By owning significant parts of its supply chain, the company reduces reliance on external suppliers and can quickly pivot to new technologies without the traditional markups associated with third-party sourcing.

Pricing is also influenced by where TCL chooses to allocate its resources. Instead of prioritizing ultra-premium design touches or cutting-edge flagship features, TCL instead focuses on delivering strong baseline performance, bright screens, decent contrast, and solid colors, all paired together with Roku TV or Google TV software that keeps overall product costs down.