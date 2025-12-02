5 Best Alternatives For Google Photos

Google Photos is a staple app for many Android users, which makes sense because of its streamlined design, cloud-based access, and turn-key functionality. As with everything cloud-based, however, space is bound to run out in the free tier, leaving users stuck deciding between a storage subscription (in this case, called Google One), or to go elsewhere.

Google One is the company's step-up storage offering that allows users to upgrade how much storage they've got shared across key Google platforms, including Gmail, Drive, and Google Photos. All Google accounts start with 15 GB, which fills up fast when we're talking about photos. To unlock an extra 100 GB, it costs $1.99 per month, and goes up from there.

What if you're looking to break free from the subscription model, and you're still looking to have access to all your important photos across devices? The answer to that factors in a lot of different considerations. First, there are other first-party alternatives depending on the phone or device family you use. Then there are third-party apps that may offer enough features that it'll be worth the switch. There are also unconventional options such as setting up a storage server yourself.