iPhone Users Make This Simple Mistake That Could Damage Their Phone

There's a million different ways you can store an iPhone. Whether you choose to keep it in your pocket, a bag, or even the iPhone Pocket – Apple's premium throwback to the iPod Socks – it's still likely that it will end up on a flat surface at some point. Believe it or not, how you place it on said surface can actually be a big deal. While it may not be something you should never do to your iPhone, the consequences of placing your device down a certain way can be more substantial than some may realize.

Even if something like the iPhone 17 Pro Max performs well in drop tests, mistakes can still happen. That's why even if your device is simply resting on a table, it may be a good idea to have the screen face downward. Having the screen face down when not in use can be an extra safeguard against accidents, which in turn can help protect some of the more important hardware elements of your device.

How you lay your iPhone isn't just about hardware protection, it's good for preventing people from looking at your notifications as well. Face down also delivers a little added bonus of slightly preserving your battery life, as the screen won't turn on whenever you receive a notification. It can also be less distracting when face down, leaving you to focus on the conversation at hand. With this in mind, here's why you should consider your iPhone placement.