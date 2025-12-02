iPhone Users Make This Simple Mistake That Could Damage Their Phone
There's a million different ways you can store an iPhone. Whether you choose to keep it in your pocket, a bag, or even the iPhone Pocket – Apple's premium throwback to the iPod Socks – it's still likely that it will end up on a flat surface at some point. Believe it or not, how you place it on said surface can actually be a big deal. While it may not be something you should never do to your iPhone, the consequences of placing your device down a certain way can be more substantial than some may realize.
Even if something like the iPhone 17 Pro Max performs well in drop tests, mistakes can still happen. That's why even if your device is simply resting on a table, it may be a good idea to have the screen face downward. Having the screen face down when not in use can be an extra safeguard against accidents, which in turn can help protect some of the more important hardware elements of your device.
How you lay your iPhone isn't just about hardware protection, it's good for preventing people from looking at your notifications as well. Face down also delivers a little added bonus of slightly preserving your battery life, as the screen won't turn on whenever you receive a notification. It can also be less distracting when face down, leaving you to focus on the conversation at hand. With this in mind, here's why you should consider your iPhone placement.
Is it better to put your phone face down?
Though it may seem silly, iPhone placement is actually something worth thinking about. In a lot of situations, leaving it face down has advantages. For starters, it can help protect your screen from accidents. Should something fall while the device is laying there, your screen is going to be exposed. If the object that falls has a solid amount of heft, there's the potential for it to do some damage to your screen. This can also hold true for liquids, as keeping it face down can offer a little more protection from spills.
Another upside to keeping your phone face down is that it helps protect the camera lenses on the back of your device. By setting your iPhone face up, you're placing your camera lenses in direct contact with the surface, which can cause scratches or smudges thanks to dust, dirt, or grime. While simple things like a screen protector and case can be a solution — and there's a lot of solid iPhone 17 cases under $30 – some may just like going naked.
This is fine, of course, but be sure to consider your environment before you decide to set your iPhone down somewhere. The likelihood that something happens to your device as it sits peacefully is pretty low, however, that doesn't mean you shouldn't have a good amount of vigilance when it comes to protection. You likely paid a considerable amount of money for your device, so taking extra precautions isn't going to hurt.