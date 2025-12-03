DoorDash Has A New Robot That Can Roll Right Up To Your Door

Robots zipping past people's legs while performing deliveries around a city may conjure up scenes from "Star Wars." However, that soon may be the norm as DoorDash launches its own delivery robot, DoorDash Dot. DoorDash Dot will handle small-scale deliveries in local areas, using sidewalks, bike lanes, and even roadways to travel between stores and drop-off locations.

Having grown immensely after being founded in 2013, DoorDash has spread globally, offering convenient delivery service from restaurants or retailers. Until recently, its workforce has been largely made up of gig workers, independent contractors taking positions which allow them to choose their own schedule and work with minimal oversight. However, gig work is often criticized over concerns tied to job instability, low pay, and a lack of legal protections federally mandated for traditional full- or part-time company employees.

DoorDash's new delivery robot is a polarizing move. On one hand, it can help keep up with the large numbers of orders the platform receives, and could be an amusing thing to see cruising along the sidewalks. On the other, however, rollouts of drone delivery predecessors have inspired debate from analysts. Against the backdrop of public concern surrounding whether AI will take jobs away from humans, it seems Dot's existence may threaten an already vulnerable class of workers.