Will AI Actually Start Taking Jobs? Here's What We Know

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has seen an overwhelming boom in recent years, often with public backlash following. Software using AI claims to have human-like intelligence, and companies are scrambling to jump on board this new technology. Microsoft is pushing its AI Copilot into multiple aspects of its new Windows 11. Google's AI Overviews for search results are seen as helpful by some and annoying by others. Some people are fascinated by new AI technology and use it daily. However, others see it as unreliable, inaccurate, and a cheap imitation of human capabilities. Hanging over all opinions is also the question of whether AI can ever become conscious, and what that means for the future of humanity.

With companies integrating AI into operations, one major concern is the impact it will have on the job market for humans. People fear being replaced by AI and having nowhere to go. The loss of income with no available human jobs is a high source of stress that is slowly spreading around the world.

Will AI actually start taking human jobs? Unfortunately for employees, it already has. Many companies have laid off employees in favor of being an AI-first business. However, this has not always turned out the way the companies anticipated, and worried workers can still have hope for things to change course.