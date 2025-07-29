Can AI Ever Become Conscious? (Or Is It Already?)

Artificial intelligence has surged in use over the last few years. These computer systems that can perform supposedly human-like tasks such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving have been integrated into our world very quickly, including a $500B Stargate AI project that's already in the works. But every step forward AI models have taken has been met with concern about whether these intelligent computer systems can become conscious and therefore dangerous — we've all seen "Terminator 2" or "2001: A Space Odyssey," we know how this works.

Waves were caused by Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton in an interview with LBC. Hinton, known as the Godfather of AI for his work developing artificial neural networks, quit his job at Google so he could speak openly about the risks of AI. In the interview, he said AI like ChatGPT already has a form of consciousness and can have subjective experiences, but not all agree with his stance.

Google DeepMind's principal scientist Murray Shanahan, who is also a professor emeritus of AI at Imperial College in London, told the BBC, "We are in a strange position of building these extremely complex things, where we don't have a good theory of exactly how they achieve the remarkable things they are achieving." He continued, "So having a better understanding of how they work will enable us to steer them in the direction we want and to ensure that they are safe." But how safe are they?