Ethan Hawke's Most Overlooked Movie Is One Of The Best Time Travel Stories Ever

If scientists are to be believed — and they probably should be — time travel is really finicky, particularly when it comes to going backwards in time. That's one thing most Hollywood movies get wrong when tackling time travel stories. For example, a causal loop or the bootstrap paradox — theoretical or not — is not generally factored into how time travel plots work. The term was originally coined by science fiction author Robert A. Heinlein who, coincidentally, is the author of the original book "All You Zombies," which is what "Predestination" is based on — the movie of focus here.

A bootstrap occurs when an object, snippet of information, or person is sent back in time and is infinitely trapped in a cause-effect loop, because it no longer has a point of origin or start. "The Terminator's" Skynet is an excellent example of this. The company and technology would never have been invented without the T-800 cybernetic organism parts captured in the past that were originally sent there to stop John Connor. It's an infinite loop.

As for how it relates to "Predestination," one of Ethan Hawke's most overlooked movies, the plot of the film deals with a bootstrap paradox where an intersex male born female goes back in time and impregnates his pre-gender female self. If that sounds confusing, it is a little, but the way it plays out, the main character is stuck in a strange causal loop and it makes for one of the most interesting time travel films you'll see. The film stars Ethan Hawke, of course, and Sarah Snook. Don't write it off because of that obtuse and simple description — there's a lot more going on under the surface in "Predestination," and it's a wild ride.