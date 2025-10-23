The Forgotten Michael Douglas & Brittany Murphy Psychological Thriller Taking Over Netflix

One of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. right now is a thriller set in Manhattan, starring Brittany Murphy and Michael Douglas, that was originally released just a few weeks after the 9/11 attacks. "Don't Say a Word," from director Gary Fleder, is currently #6 on Netflix in the U.S., and it tells the story of a psychiatrist and father (Douglas) whose daughter (Murphy) is a traumatized psychiatric patient with a secret that a ruthless group of kidnappers is after.

The movie, which is almost a quarter-century old at this point, is part of a Netflix trend that one could write about almost daily. Basically, the movies category is a completely different beast from Netflix's TV slate, such that older, acquired titles — like "Don't Say a Word," which just landed on the streaming giant a few days ago — frequently perform, at a minimum, on par with Netflix's biggest films. And, as this latest one shows, they even make their way onto the Top 10 movies list from time to time.