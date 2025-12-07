The Reason Why Amazon Basics Tech Is So Cheap

If you've ever shopped for a cheap charging cable, wireless mouse, or laptop stand on Amazon, you've probably stumbled across Amazon Basics. The brand has become a go-to for low-cost tech accessories, often priced well below competing name-brand gear. How, though, does Amazon sell such cheap tech without seemingly sacrificing quality, and while still making a profit for the company?

A lot of it comes down to scale and strategy. Amazon has access to something most brands don't — mountains of real-time shopping data. When the company identifies a product category that's selling well, such as HDMI cables, power strips, or wireless accessories, it can quickly collaborate with manufacturers to create its own version.

There's also the sheer size of Amazon's supply chain. By ordering in massive volumes and handling its own fulfillment, Amazon enjoys an economy of scale that other brands simply can't match. The result is tech that's surprisingly cheap, often reliable, and always positioned right where millions of shoppers are already looking.