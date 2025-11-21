Amazon's Return Policy Is Changing For The Holidays - Here's How
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With all the stress of shopping, busy plans, work, and everything beyond, it makes sense why a lot of retailers extend holiday returns around this time of year. If you were worried that Amazon was going to exempt itself from said practices, don't be. The company announced an extended holiday return window stretching through January 31, 2026 for "most" items purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2025.
It might not be a quirky holiday Easter egg hidden in the store or app like Apple, but it's still a welcome change. In addition, Apple products purchased on Amazon have an extended return window as well, through January 15, 2026, for anything purchased during the same November to December period. Typically, Amazon allows you to return items up to 30 days after delivery as long as they're in the "original or unused" condition. This extension window pushes that return back a little longer, especially if you purchase towards the beginning of November.
Why is this a big deal? Because many people will be shopping for gifts on Amazon with the plan to give those gifts to friends and family later in the month. If you give someone an item closer to Christmas after purchasing it in the beginning or middle of November, traditionally, the return window would have blown by. Now, when you grab one of those excellent under $50 gifts, you and the recipient have more time to return them. There is a catch, however, and it relies on how you wish to receive your refund(s).
What's the catch?
Also laid out in the Amazon extended returns announcement, you'll notice different timelines depending on the refund method you choose. If you prefer to receive an Amazon gift card or account balance, you'll receive the money in two to three hours. If you prefer to receive the refund straight back on a credit card, it could take three to five business days. Rewards points purchases could take up to five business days. Debit cards, checking account purchases, EBT card purchases, and cash — at select locations — could all take up to ten business days to return. Finally, a prepaid credit card, depending on the issuing company, could take up to thirty days to receive a refund.
It's faster to get Amazon store credit or gift card balance returns, so keep that in mind. It may be better to do that if you're planning to reuse the funds. Moreover, there are different return window periods for different items. Digital books "accidentally" purchased from the Kindle store that haven't been read can be returned within seven days. Some Amazon renewed goods in certain condition types can be returned within 90 days, like renewed MacBooks on Amazon.
In addition, Amazon lists items that cannot be returned at all, including:
-
Perishables
-
Products that may pose potential health and safety risks following a sale
-
Any products with shipping restrictions
-
Customized products
-
Redeemable products
-
Amazon Pharmacy orders
-
Pet medication
-
Select digital products
-
Automobiles
If you're shocked to find that Amazon sells vehicles, you aren't the only one. It only recently started selling pre-owned vehicles from brands like Toyota, Hyundai, and Ford. Anyway, even with the extended holiday returns window, you can't send back any vehicles you buy. Bummer.