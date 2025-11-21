Amazon's Return Policy Is Changing For The Holidays - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With all the stress of shopping, busy plans, work, and everything beyond, it makes sense why a lot of retailers extend holiday returns around this time of year. If you were worried that Amazon was going to exempt itself from said practices, don't be. The company announced an extended holiday return window stretching through January 31, 2026 for "most" items purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2025.

It might not be a quirky holiday Easter egg hidden in the store or app like Apple, but it's still a welcome change. In addition, Apple products purchased on Amazon have an extended return window as well, through January 15, 2026, for anything purchased during the same November to December period. Typically, Amazon allows you to return items up to 30 days after delivery as long as they're in the "original or unused" condition. This extension window pushes that return back a little longer, especially if you purchase towards the beginning of November.

Why is this a big deal? Because many people will be shopping for gifts on Amazon with the plan to give those gifts to friends and family later in the month. If you give someone an item closer to Christmas after purchasing it in the beginning or middle of November, traditionally, the return window would have blown by. Now, when you grab one of those excellent under $50 gifts, you and the recipient have more time to return them. There is a catch, however, and it relies on how you wish to receive your refund(s).