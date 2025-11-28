The Steven Spielberg Movie That Predicted Our Modern Tech With Creepy Accuracy

Master storyteller Steven Spielberg has often dabbled in science fiction. Some of Steven Spielberg's top films have given us glimpses of futuristic worlds that have since become our own realities. One such classic was the Tom Cruise-starring pre-crime film from 2002, "Minority Report." The amazingly entertaining movie is set in the year 2054, and it shows us a tomorrow where murderers are arrested for their crimes before they happen. It's something that Cruise's worn-down cop, John Anderton, is a huge advocate of, until he's forced to go on the run for a killing he has never committed. While we're still a way away from predicting crimes before they happen (excluding the recent effort in New York to stop subway crimes), some of the film's future tech has made it to the present.

One of the simplest and scariest advancements in the movie is personalized ads. While indeed a thing back in 2002, ads have only become more prominent and in-your-face like in Spielberg's film. Billboard ads and purchase histories flood the film, and it's really no different from what we get now, with even streaming services giving their best suggestions of what to watch. As Spielberg himself said in a 2012 interview with RogerEbert.com, "The Internet is watching us now. If they want to. They can see what sites you visit. In the future, television will be watching us, and customizing itself to what it knows about us."