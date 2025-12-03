New Law Could Mandate Installing Speed Limiters On Cars - Here's Why

Deaths from traffic accidents caused by speeding kill an average of 32 people across the United States every day, according to 2023 data from the National Safety Council. It's a sad statistic, but now lawmakers in Wisconsin are looking to improve this in the hopes of saving lives and protecting people from injuries caused by someone who is speeding. This law would require some drivers to install speed-limiting devices on their cars.

State lawmakers introduced a bill on October 23, 2025, to help make roads safer via speed limiter devices in cars. They would only apply to people who have had at least two reckless driving convictions within a five-year timespan, who would have these devices installed in their car for a year. The point of this law would be to hold accountable the people who have proven to be consistently irresponsible on the road and a danger to others, limiting their speeding to no more than 20 miles over the posted limit, which is still quite fast.

A device like this would not only limit the abilities of dangerous drivers but also incentivize them to drive more safely all around. It brings to mind the fact that using an app to track driving results in people driving more safely. Though there are many in favor of this bill, others feel that it isn't the right choice.