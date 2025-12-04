AI Generated Evidence Is Finding Its Way Into Courtrooms - Here's What We Know

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has seen a massive increase in usage across businesses, websites, and even for personal recreation. AI is often controversial, with schools worrying about students using it to cheat on homework and authors like George R. R. Martin suing ChatGPT for copyright infringement. Now, a new concern in AI use has arisen with its introduction in the courtroom.

A housing dispute went to the California courts in Mendones v. Cushman & Wakefield, Inc. A video was submitted that claimed to be witness testimony. Judge Victoria Kolakowski, however, felt something was not right with the video. It turned out that the video was a deepfake created by AI. Deepfake is a term commonly used to describe AI-created media that mimics someone's voice or appearance doing something they did not do. Despite the party submitting the deepfake arguing that the judge needed to prove it was AI, the case was dismissed.

This case has alarmed the legal system as well as people around the country. Though AI can have benefits in the courtroom, such as helping to clarify evidence or create models to improve understanding, it can also be used deceptively. People are concerned that fake audio recordings, photos, or videos of them could be used against them, and judges are worried about AI deepfakes sending innocent people to prison.