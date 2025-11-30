Sean Connery's Only Sci-Fi Western Is One Of The Most Fascinating Movies Of The '80s

Throwing well-known stories into genres they didn't initially start out in can be a gamble. Thankfully, for the director and writer Peter Hyams and for Sean Connery as his lead, it paid off in 1981. Coming off a decade of great releases composed of blockbuster hits and sci-fi movies everyone must watch once, "Outland" took a classic Western tale and sent it into the far reaches of space. Set on Jupiter's moon Io, Connery plays Marshal William T. O'Neil, sent to keep the peace on a mining facility. Little does he know that there's a hefty bit of corruption running through this part of town, and he soon sets out on a mission to ensure that justice is served, regardless of how far off-world he might be.

If that storyline sounds familiar, that's because Hyams took the plot from the 1952 classic Western, "High Noon." Connery was stepping into the space-aged shoes of Gary Cooper's Marshal Will Kane, swapping the wild west for the dark unknown. It's because of this that "Outland" set itself apart from other science fiction films at that time. Connery wasn't chasing down a chest-bursting alien, nor chasing down a sore-throated wizard with a laser sword. O'Neil was just a man doing what he could out in the vastness of space, and the film was praised for it as a result.