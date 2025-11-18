'70s Sci-Fi Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

With so much available on streaming services these days, decision fatigue can be a real problem. Between all of the free streaming services and apps, finding the perfect show or movie to watch can have you scrolling forever. Even if your favorite streaming service knows what to recommend you, it may not be enough to scratch that itch. Fortunately, we've set our lasers to entertain, and we've got quite a few suggestions that will put you in a classic sci-fi mood.

Sci-fi from the '70s can hold a special place in the hearts of many. From their focus on practical effects to laying the groundwork for some of our favorite sci-fi content today, it can be a lot of fun to kick back with the lights down low to watch some of the essential classics from yesteryear. The following movies will have you visiting with aliens, fighting dystopian police androids, travelling to chaotic amusement parks, and risking it all in a high stakes race.

Even if you're not the biggest sci-fi fan, every movie on this list deserves at least one viewing, as a lot of these films are inspired the content that dominates our screens every week. We'll also tell you where you can find each film, though bear in mind that some of these movies are rentals. However, a couple are also available for free, meaning there's no reason you can't enjoy some retro sci-fi action.