'70s Sci-Fi Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once
With so much available on streaming services these days, decision fatigue can be a real problem. Between all of the free streaming services and apps, finding the perfect show or movie to watch can have you scrolling forever. Even if your favorite streaming service knows what to recommend you, it may not be enough to scratch that itch. Fortunately, we've set our lasers to entertain, and we've got quite a few suggestions that will put you in a classic sci-fi mood.
Sci-fi from the '70s can hold a special place in the hearts of many. From their focus on practical effects to laying the groundwork for some of our favorite sci-fi content today, it can be a lot of fun to kick back with the lights down low to watch some of the essential classics from yesteryear. The following movies will have you visiting with aliens, fighting dystopian police androids, travelling to chaotic amusement parks, and risking it all in a high stakes race.
Even if you're not the biggest sci-fi fan, every movie on this list deserves at least one viewing, as a lot of these films are inspired the content that dominates our screens every week. We'll also tell you where you can find each film, though bear in mind that some of these movies are rentals. However, a couple are also available for free, meaning there's no reason you can't enjoy some retro sci-fi action.
THX 1138 (1971)
A long time ago in the same galaxy we all live in, a relatively unknown man by the name of George Lucas was beginning to make a name for himself in the film industry. You may be familiar with his most famous work, "Star Wars" — a little series that's one of the most successful media franchises in the world. However, before there was "Star Wars," there was "THX 1138," a movie that put Lucas on the map, and a must watch for anyone with an interest in sci-fi. It's currently available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV.
Starring Robert Duvall, Maggie McOmie, Don Pedro Colley, and Donald Pleasence, "THX 1138" is a story set in a future where humanity lives underground and human emotion is highly illegal and controlled. All of this changes, however, when THX 1138 (Devall) and LUH 3417 (McOmie) decide to no longer play along, finding themselves running from a dystopian, robotic police force.
The film not only marks Duvall's first major film gig, it also helped set the tone for "Star Wars." Along with "THX 1138" inspiring many of the futuristic themes in Lucas' more familiar work, it also helped inspire many of the movie's sounds. It's even where the Lucas-backed company THX Ltd. got inspiration for its name. With 84% and 69 reviews over at Rotten Tomatoes, the film also has 25,000 ratings and 73% score on the Popcornmeter. Roger Ebert gave the film 3 out of 4 stars, stating, "'THX 1138' suffers somewhat from its simple story line, but as a work of visual imagination it's special."
Death Race 2000 (1975)
A great sci-fi movie is often one that can be a little cheesy. Though there are plenty of sci-fi films worth watching even if they take themselves a little too seriously, that certainly isn't the case for 1975's "Death Race 2000," which refuses to let off the gas for its entire 78-minute runtime. Based on a short story by screenwriter Ib Melchior, the cult-classic film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video or the free streaming service Plex –- which is an app you need to install on your Apple TV.
Taking place in the year 2000, the film finds the U.S. on the edge of destruction due to authoritarian rule. In this world, one of the most popular forms of entertainment is the Transcontinental Road Race. Of course, as the name suggests, this race isn't just about who gets to the finish line the fastest, as teams can earn bonus points for chaotic violence.
Directed by Paul Bartel and starring David Carradine, Sylvester Stallone, and Mary Woronov, "Death Race 2000" helped lay the groundwork for other futuristic films such as "The Hunger Games" and "The Running Man." It's also a great chance to see Stallone before becoming famous for "Rocky." With an 80% on the Tomatometer and 41 reviews, it also has a 64% on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter with over 25,000 ratings. Critic Marjorie Baumgarten of The Austin Chronicle states, "This is director Paul Bartel and writer Robert Thom at their most deliriously twisted, and producer Roger Corman at his most visionary."
Westworld (1973)
Whether you're familiar or not with the name Michael Crichton, it's likely you know his work. In addition to being the writer of "Jurassic Park" –- both the 1993 Steven Spielberg movie and the novel it was based upon –- you may have heard of the other series based on one of his works — the highly-acclaimed series "Westworld" on HBO. However, before "Westworld" was a successful TV series, it was also a 70's sci-fi movie that's absolutely a must-watch.
Starring James Brolin, Richard Benjamin, and Yul Brynner, Crichton's 1973 directorial debut follows a plot similar to the modern series. Taking place in a luxury theme park known as Delos, wealthy guests visit the resort to enter a world of humanoid androids that are downright uncanny. However, things begin to go awry when the robots no longer behave in the ways they're expected to, leaving main characters Peter Martin (Benjamin) and John Blane (Brolin) to confront a merciless robot named The Gunslinger (Brynner).
An interesting blend of futuristic technology with a drizzle of old cowboy themes, "Westworld" has a 84% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer with 45 reviews, and a 70% Popcornmeter with over 10,000 ratings. Critic Gavin Bainbridge of Empire Magazine gave it 4 out of 5 stars, saying, "Crichton has lived up to his literary promise, thinking us into a corner before he pulls the trigger." At the time of writing, "Westworld" is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV. Give it a watch in between all the Apple TV shows you want to watch again and again.
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)
Whether you love David Bowie or classic indie films, "The Man Who Fell to Earth" is the type of movie you're either going to love for its bold exploration of themes or you're going to hate for its confusing plot. It's the type of movie that will either glue you to your seat or have you walking toward the nearest exit, but considering Rolling Stone called it the second greatest sci-fi movie of the 1970s, it's certainly one everyone should see at least once.
Based on a novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, "The Man Who Fell to Earth" stars David Bowie as Thomas Jerome Newton, an extraterrestrial from a planet overcome with drought. Newton abandons his wife and two children to travel to Earth for a solution. However, Newton's quest to save his planet goes awry when he meets a young woman named Mary-Lou — played by Candy Clark –- along with other complications that muddle his journey.
"The Man Who Fell to Earth" also stars Rip Torn, Buck Henry, and Bernie Casey. While originally receiving 2.5 stars out of four from Roger Ebert, he changed his score to a solid 3-star rating in 2011, stating, "As science-fiction films go, this is a unique one." On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 79% on the Tomatometer with 70 reviews and a 69% on the Popcornmeter with 10,000 ratings. It's currently streaming for free on Tubi, one of the better apps for watching free movies on your smart TV.