How To Get Free TV Channels And Movies On Your Smart TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Remember when Netflix used to be cheaper than a movie ticket? Now, it feels like Netflix just keeps raising prices every other year. Streaming has become a luxury due to the increasing subscription costs. And with new streaming services popping up regularly, finding what you want means juggling between apps as the titles are spread across multiple subscriptions. The good news is that there are plenty of free streaming apps that let you watch movies and TV without a paywall.

In 2024, a survey by Tubi found that 62% of viewers prefer free streaming options, including ad-supported services, over paid subscriptions. And what's better than watching it on bigger screens? Smart TVs, with their developing technologies, now deliver stellar picture quality, making streaming at home more popular than going to theaters.

You may be tempted to install some shady free streaming apps, but such apps are a major source of malware infection, and you can be exposed to legal trouble. For example, in the U.S., piracy can lead to a fine of up to $150,000. Instead, you can look for free, and safe-to-use, streaming options like YouTube and Tubi. Let's discover how to install these apps, as well as explore free streaming apps for your smart TV.