5 Essential Apple TV Apps You Need To Install In 2025

The App Store has no shortage of apps available for your Apple TV. The first apps that come to your mind are probably the ones offered by streaming services such as Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Netflix to access the best shows. But we believe there are five more apps that are essential for getting the most out of your Apple TV. For example, did you know there are apps that let you watch movies and TV shows on your Apple TV without a paid subscription service? There are also apps that let you play video games without a gaming console. All you need is your Apple TV and our recommendation on how to get started.

Not all the apps listed here are entirely free. Some of them require a premium subscription to gain access to all their available features. That said, these apps offer enough free features that you won't have to pull out your wallet.