5 Best TV Shows To Stream On Netflix & Apple TV+ This Weekend (October 10-12)

Netflix's new three-part docuseries "Victoria Beckham," directed by filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, follows the designer as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week while looking back on her evolution from a Spice Girl to fashion icon. The series blends stories and memories from her past and present, exploring her self-doubt and relentless drive along the way. Hallgren has described the project as capturing Beckham at a pivotal moment — newly 50, questioning what comes next, and still pushing herself toward, well, whatever comes next.

"We really just had to get down to it," Hallgren said. "There was no pretense or anything like that ... I realized that she was in a place that was very ripe for self-discovery."

If you haven't gotten enough of the Beckham family by the end of this limited series, you can also check out the 2023 Netflix series "Beckham." The four-episode series follows the football superstar from his early days in the sport all the way up through his modern life. It's not often that we get two docuseries that go hand in hand like these two.