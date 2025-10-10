5 Best TV Shows To Stream On Netflix & Apple TV+ This Weekend (October 10-12)
From new K-dramas to pulse-pounding thrillers as well as docuseries that take viewers to interesting locales around the world, the latest additions to two of our favorite streaming services (Netflix and Apple TV+) really do have something for everyone.
Netflix, especially, releases so much new content on a regular basis that it would be a full-time job just to try and keep up with it all. And while Apple's streamer remains among the smallest and most boutique of the major platforms, it's arguably been picking up the pace lately with loads of new titles worth adding to your watchlist. Below, we've picked out five of the biggest new TV shows at the moment that subscribers to both platforms ought to know about — all of which are shows that you can start watching immediately and which run the gamut in terms of genre. We'll start with Netflix, taking a closer look at three of its newest series.
Victoria Beckman (Netflix)
Netflix's new three-part docuseries "Victoria Beckham," directed by filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, follows the designer as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week while looking back on her evolution from a Spice Girl to fashion icon. The series blends stories and memories from her past and present, exploring her self-doubt and relentless drive along the way. Hallgren has described the project as capturing Beckham at a pivotal moment — newly 50, questioning what comes next, and still pushing herself toward, well, whatever comes next.
"We really just had to get down to it," Hallgren said. "There was no pretense or anything like that ... I realized that she was in a place that was very ripe for self-discovery."
If you haven't gotten enough of the Beckham family by the end of this limited series, you can also check out the 2023 Netflix series "Beckham." The four-episode series follows the football superstar from his early days in the sport all the way up through his modern life. It's not often that we get two docuseries that go hand in hand like these two.
Genie, Make a Wish (Netflix)
Korean dramas are an increasingly popular Netflix category, and "Genie, Make a Wish" reunites Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy in a rom-com from "The Glory" writer Kim Eun-sook. The story follows the stoic Ka-young, who manages to awaken a charming yet clueless genie who (stop me if you've heard this next part before) goes on to offer her three wishes. The twist? He's actually Satan in disguise.
"Genie is charismatic one moment, clumsy and messy the next, and then fatally alluring," said Eun-sook in an interview with Tudum. "He's a versatile character that requires the actor to draw on every emotion and facial expression he has."
All 13, hour-long episodes of "Genie, Make a Wish" are now streaming on Netflix. There are plenty of great shows on this list, but we wouldn't blame you for binge-watching this entire series before next week and saving the rest for later.
Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Hell will almost certainly freeze over first before Netflix subscribers ever get tired of new true-crime content, which is why the streaming giant keeps releasing titles like "Monster: The Ed Gein Story." This one marks the third season of Ryan Murphy's hit true-crime anthology, with "Sons of Anarchy" alum Charlie Hunnam taking on the role of the Wisconsin killer who inspired Hollywood villains like Norman Bates. Hunnam's unnerving transformation and the show's exploration of whether monsters are made or born keep it, sad to say, disturbingly watchable.
If you haven't already seen them, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" are streaming on Netflix as well. Plus, "Monster" season 4 is already in the works, with Ella Beatty set to star as Lizzie Borden and Hunnam returning in a new role. Given the popularity of these seasons, don't expect Ryan Murphy to stop any time soon.
The Last Frontier (Apple TV+)
Apple's "The Last Frontier" stars Jason Clarke as an unlucky U.S. marshal forced to swing into action after a prison transport plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness, freeing dozens of dangerous inmates. Created by "The Blacklist's" Jon Bokenkamp, this 10-episode thriller mixes survival tension, mystery, and conspiracy — complete with a cinematic, single-take fight scene that sets the tone from the start.
"From the very opening, this isn't going to be just straight-up action," Bokenkamp told the Associated Press. "It's going to a little different, a little fun, a little bit of a wink."
The first two episodes of "The Last Frontier" are now streaming on Apple TV+. The third episode will debut on October 17, with new episodes streaming weekly until the season concludes on December 5.
Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars (Apple TV+)
The new docuseries "Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars" from executive producer Gordon Ramsay dives into the high-pressure world of chefs chasing Michelin glory. Across eight episodes, it captures the chaos and ambition that drive some of the world's most elite kitchens — from Los Angeles to Copenhagen — while giving viewers a look at the secretive Michelin inspectors who hold careers in their hands.
"(It) is a sort of a real reflection on what goes on in these businesses: what's at stake, what kind of jeopardy is up for grabs and then the emotions," Ramsay told Reuters. "This is (an)...unscripted, real version of life in the culinary world and the extent you go to for the badge of honour... Actors want Oscars, football players want F.A. Cup winners' medals, chefs want Michelin stars."
The first two episodes of "Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars" started streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 10. There will be eight episodes in total, with new episodes arriving every week until the finale on November 21.