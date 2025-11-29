Google's Circle To Search Is Getting A Massive AI Upgrade

Google's Circle to Search is a brilliant feature that first arrived on Android phones with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As one of the first big AI-driven features that smartphone users could turn to, the feature lets you easily highlight and search up details about almost anything in videos, social media posts, and more. However, it has almost always relied on Google's default image search for most of the heavy-lifting. That is about to change, though, as Google is now rolling out an update that utilizes its AI Mode when following up on Circle to Search queries.

According to reports from Android Authority, the feature is already hitting people's phones, allowing them to dig deeper than ever before using Google's AI Mode search. If you aren't that familiar with AI Mode, it's a system that Google has slowly been pushing more and more, and it operates somewhat similarly to ChatGPT — allowing you to look up things in Google and then view an AI breakdown with accompanying links to the sources of information. AI Mode appears in almost all default Google searches now, so it isn't really that surprising to see Google pushing it out to Circle to Search.