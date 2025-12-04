Many AI Experts Don't Trust AI Chatbots - Here's Why

If there's a group of people who understand AI chatbots better than most, it's the experts building the systems. These are the people responsible for pushing the boundaries with every new model that is released to market, and those who help assess the quality of output for better results. The Guardian spoke to various experts in the AI field who expressed their skepticism about the technology. One of the recurrent themes: how companies prioritize rapid turnaround for AI raters, and how they don't offer these workers enough training and resources to produce their best deliverables.

"We're expected to help make the model better, yet we're often given vague or incomplete instructions, minimal training and unrealistic time limits to complete tasks," Brook Hansen told The Guardian. One worker also revealed how some colleagues tasked with rating sensitive medical content were in possession of only basic knowledge about the topic. Criticism is not limited to the rating side. One Google AI rater revealed to The Guardian how he became skeptical of the broader technology, and even advises friends and family to avoid chatbots after seeing just how bad the data used to train models really is.

Another reason why some AI experts don't trust chatbots is the propensity for hallucination, or completely off-base or erroneous reasoning coming from the models. In a YouTube video by OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman says it's "interesting" that people have a high degree of trust in ChatGPT — perhaps misplaced, in his view, as AI hallucinates and shouldn't be trusted that much. Andrej Karpathy (former research scientist and founding member at OpenAI, and former director of Tesla's AI division) also discussed some of the limitations of AI in an article published on X, cautioning against using AI in production without human oversight.