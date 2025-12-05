The Smart TV Trend That Could Replace Streaming Devices

It may finally be time to ditch dedicated streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku Streaming Stick, at least in some cases. There are a few reasons for this, mostly because smart TVs like Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Google TV come with streaming functionality built-in. Some of the major smart TV brands even have their own dedicated streaming platform allowing you to install apps and start streaming from your favorite services right out of the box. You don't need to install or connect a separate streaming device.

There are a few other options that can replace those streaming devices if you have the resources to build your own library. The first one is to run your own Plex Media Server. Or, you could try Jellyfin if Plex isn't your preferred method. As another alternative, you can run a local NAS server for media streaming, which is like taking a hard drive containing your favorite media and making it available on your local network, or outside it for remote streaming. As users trend towards these alternatives, the need for a dedicated streaming device will decline.