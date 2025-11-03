12 Major Smart TV Brands Ranked Worst To Best By Customer Satisfaction

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There was a time when you would find bulky sets with just basic functionality. Now, smart TVs are standard. As technology changes rapidly, smart TVs continue to improve and redefine the user experience. For most people, a smart TV is a long-term investment, so it's important to consider some key factors before buying one.

Every major TV brand offers different screen sizes, resolutions, display technology, and innovative features. However, with numerous options to choose from, it can be challenging to find a smart TV brand that suits your preferences. After all, one brand might lead in cinematic visuals, while another offers better value for money or superior smart home integration.

To help clarify your research, we have ranked 12 of the best smart TV brands by customer satisfaction. To produce our ranking, we have considered expert reviews, innovative features, and overall value. Our detailed methodology is provided at the end of the article.