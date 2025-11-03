12 Major Smart TV Brands Ranked Worst To Best By Customer Satisfaction
There was a time when you would find bulky sets with just basic functionality. Now, smart TVs are standard. As technology changes rapidly, smart TVs continue to improve and redefine the user experience. For most people, a smart TV is a long-term investment, so it's important to consider some key factors before buying one.
Every major TV brand offers different screen sizes, resolutions, display technology, and innovative features. However, with numerous options to choose from, it can be challenging to find a smart TV brand that suits your preferences. After all, one brand might lead in cinematic visuals, while another offers better value for money or superior smart home integration.
To help clarify your research, we have ranked 12 of the best smart TV brands by customer satisfaction. To produce our ranking, we have considered expert reviews, innovative features, and overall value. Our detailed methodology is provided at the end of the article.
12. Insignia
Insignia is Best Buy's in-house brand and a popular name in the budget TV segment. These TVs offer decent picture quality and the user friendly Amazon Fire TV platform. Most Insignia TVs have earned over 4.5 stars on Best Buy and 4+ stars on Amazon, with thousands of positive reviews, demonstrating widespread satisfaction. RTings rated the Insignia F50 QLED 6.9 out of 10 for mixed usage. Tom's Guide recommends Insignia TVs for users seeking budget-friendly 4K TVs, a decent screen for a kids' room, or a secondary TV for streaming.
Insignia is great for budget entertainment setups, but it lacks in gaming and high-end features. Almost every Insignia TV is capped at the basic 60Hz refresh rate. Even the newer 4K models like the Insignia F30 series do not support advanced technologies, like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), 120Hz output, and HDMI 2.1 ports. RTings gave a 6.1 rating to the F30 series for mixed usage, and considers it a decent option for watching shows and streaming videos. Overall, Insignia TVs can handle casual gaming with their low input lag. However, they aren't suitable for modern gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, which require faster response time and improved motion handling.
11. Amazon
Amazon is best known for its streaming sticks that turn a regular TV into a smart one. It also offers TVs with smart features built right into them. Amazon has a wide product range with a balance of decent picture quality, smart features, and competitive pricing. The Omni QLED TVs provide great value and performance, along with smart Alexa features. Meanwhile, the flagship Omni Mini-LED offers impressive gaming features and full HDR support. Tech Radar reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV as one of the best cheap 4K TVs. What Hi-Fi appreciates the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED for its sharp picture quality and excellent gaming features, and it also gets a 7.6 RTings score.
While Amazon TVs offer good value, they might fall short in areas like brightness and black levels when compared to competitors like Hisense. Also, some models have a slower response time, so you might experience blur issues during fast-paced action. Also, like any other Alexa device, Amazon TVs promote additional services and content quite assertively.
10. Roku
Roku TVs feature an intuitive interface, a vast app library, and built-in streaming options, which make it a solid choice. Most Roku TVs have good ratings and positive feedback on Amazon and Best Buy. What Hi-Fi also recommends Roku TVs for their affordable pricing and user-friendly interface.
Roku offers a Pro Series for gaming enthusiasts and a Plus Series for budget-conscious buyers. CNET recommends the Roku Plus series as the best mid-priced smart TV in 2025. The Roku Pro Series 4K TV gets a 7.9 CNET score for its simple interface, thoughtful selection of features, and gaming capabilities. RTings says the Roku Pro Series QLED is the best Roku TV they've tested so far, awarding it a solid 8.7 score in HDR gaming and an overall 7.7 rating in mixed usage. CNET also calls the Roku Select TV (2025) the best budget TV that checks all the essential boxes.
While Roku smart TVs offer excellent hardware and interface, they still can't match the display performance of top competitors. You might even face glare and reflection issues on some of their best models.
9. Toshiba
After being in the business for decades, Toshiba has positioned itself as the best value smart TV brand. According to the LifeStory research, Toshiba holds the fifth place in customer satisfaction ratings. What Hi-Fi also considers Toshiba as one of the best smart TV brands in the budget to mid-range segment. It competes with the similar offerings from Hisense, Amazon, TCL, and Insignia.
Most Toshiba TVs feature capable displays, Dolby audio support, built-in Fire TV, and streaming services. RTings outlines the Toshiba C350 series as a good option for watching TV shows and playing games. You can also use it as a PC monitor. Tech Advisor gave a four-star rating to Toshiba UF3D. The brand also has good ratings and user reviews on Amazon and Best Buy.
Overall, Toshiba offers value-for-money 4K TVs, but it won't appeal to users who want a top-tier visuals or gaming experience. When compared to brands like Samsung, LG, or Sony, Toshiba falls behind in build quality and performance. There are several complaints about high repair costs on ConsumerAffairs, and customer service also has poor reviews.
8. Philips
Philips is another brand that appeals to mid-range buyers. These TVs offer extra perks like the Ambilight feature and high-quality integrated sound. The major strengths of Philips TVs are their competitive pricing, intuitive interface, and pleasing visual experience. In fact, some models feature on the Consumer Reports best smart TVs of 2025 list.
Smart Home Scope says Philips TVs offer good picture quality with wide viewing angles and also finds the smart TV platform to be pretty responsive. The outlet reviewed the Philips TV (43PUS7608) model and pointed out that it lacked true black levels as well as popular apps like Disney+ and HBO. T3 adores the Philips OLED TV for its Ambilight feature that offers a more immersive experience. TechRadar feels the Philips OLED+959 is visually striking but overpriced compared to rivals.
Even though Philips TVs have evolved to produce good visuals, they still do not match the black levels and overall lifespan of the major players. Also, some users have shared negative feedback and issues with larger models on ConsumerAffairs.
7. Panasonic
Panasonic grabs the fourth spot in the LifeStory Research rankings, standing just behind Sony, Samsung, and LG. This suggests Panasonic has a good level of customer trust. The brand makes premium OLEDs, balanced mid-rangers, and budget sets, so there is a Panasonic screen for every preference and budget.
Users appreciate the newer Panasonic TVs for stellar picture quality and reliable performance. What Hi-Fi mentions the Panasonic Z95B as the best premium TV and the Panasonic W90A as the best value smart TV in the brand's catalog. Trusted Reviews also praised the Panasonic OLEDs for their exceptional picture quality, Dolby Atmos sound, gaming support, and Fire TV platform. The review also notes that even the best Panasonic OLEDs have limited HDMI 2.1 ports. Trusted Reviews sees the Panasonic Z90A as the best OLED TV for most people, but they've noted a visible green tint at certain viewing angles.
While Panasonic TVs deliver a high-quality feel, some people have also shared their negative experiences with customer service and repair costs on ConsumerAffairs. The older models also get a lot of negative feedback because of the laggy "My Home Screen" software.
6. TCL
While the premium TV market is dominated by LG, Samsung, and Sony, TCL is one of the top choices for people looking for value-for-money smart TVs.Last year, TCL got a score of 79 in the American Customer Satisfaction Index, and it has now gone up to 81, showing a 3% year-on-year improvement. The brand also stands just next to Samsung and LG in International Brand Equity, with a market share of 11.5%. This reflects that TCL has come a long, long way.
Besides scoring great rankings in surveys, TCL receives positive reviews from major technology experts. What Hi-Fi considers TCL as the best budget TV brand, which even outshines Hisense offerings in some aspects. TCL's mid-range mini-LEDs impress TechRadar with their picture quality, viewing angles, competitive pricing, and durability. WIRED calls the TCL QM6K the best TV for most people because it packs a bunch of new technologies at just $650. RTings also praises TCL TVs for picture quality, user-friendly OS, and gaming features. However, the outlet also pointed out that most TCL TVs have narrow viewing angles, which isn't ideal for spaces with wide seating arrangements.
5. Vizio
Vizio is perhaps one of the top names in cheap TVs that offers solid 4K performance without breaking the bank. You will find useful gaming features like FreeSync support, even on their entry-level TV sets. Vizio secures a score of 82 points in the American Customer Satisfaction Index. It also gained a spot in the Lifestory Research ranking. We've also seen positive reviews coming from Vizio customers. This clearly suggests Vizio has a high level of customer satisfaction. Some of the best tech outlets have also highlighted Vizio sets. WIRED considers the Vizio 4K TV to be the best budget TV for most people. You get a feature-packed 55-inch TV with Dolby Atmos sound and 120 FPS support for just around $300.
Vizio was once called the "king of cheap TVs", but sadly, it's now facing tougher competition from similar brands like TCL and Hisense. We also know that Walmart acquired Vizio in December 2024. This means Vizio TVs will be exclusively sold on the Walmart website, limiting availability for people who mostly shop on Amazon or Best Buy.
4. Hisense
According to the ACSI, Hisense stands just next to Samsung with an impressive score of 82 in the customer experience rankings. The brand has also been awarded for its customer service, and even managed to secure 3.8 stars on Trustpilot UK. The newer models, in particular, have very good customer rankings. This smart TV brand is globally recognized for its affordable and feature-packed TVs. Also, Hisense TVs are highly rated by some of the top outlets.
According to Tech Radar, Hisense U8N is the best mid-range TV that packs a premium. RTings gave a solid 8.4 score to the Hisense U8QG for its wide range of modern features, like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HDMI ports, and 4K@165Hz support. The Hisense U75QG also packs some similar features at a lesser price. The outlet reviewed several Hisense TVs. It highlighted that even budget and cheap Hisense TVs pack great features for their price. However, the ULED models use VA panels, which have narrow viewing angles.
While it may not match premium rivals like Samsung and LG, these TVs offer bright displays, good color accuracy, strong sound, and surprisingly good gaming performance. That said, Hisense TVs also have more bugs and quality control problems.
3. Sony
Sony is one of the leading TV brands with a longstanding legacy of vibrant picture quality, premium design, and innovative features. According to the Lifestory Research 2025 Study, Sony is the customer's most trusted television brand in the U.S. Sony also secured 80 points in the ACSI benchmarks, which tells us the brand holds up really well in customer satisfaction. It ranks fourth in International Brand Equity with a global market share of 4.1%.
The latest Sony OLEDs, like the Bravia 8 II, are known for their industry-leading image processing. SmartHomeSounds reviewed the Sony Bravia 8 II and concluded that it produces more balanced and natural visuals, compared to Samsung counterparts. WIRED also agrees that Sony Bravia 8 II delivers the most immersive viewing experience. In addition to superlative image quality, you'll find a user-friendly Google TV interface and exceptional gaming features for PlayStation.
It's worth knowing that Sony offers limited budget-friendly options. The brand is also slightly expensive compared to its rivals, Samsung and LG. That being said, Sony TVs stand out for their pure picture and audio quality. So, if you don't mind spending a little extra, this smart TV brand delivers the best experience.
2. LG
In 2025, the American Customer Satisfaction Index awarded LG a score of 81 — one point higher than Sony. The South Korean conglomerate offers a diverse portfolio, which includes industry-leading OLEDs, capable mid-rangers, and feature-packed budget-friendly options. From flagship home theaters to dependable screens for the bedroom, LG offers options for all budgets.
While Samsung ranks number one in customer satisfaction, LG leads the global OLED market with 52.4% share. LG also offers more size options. However, it doesn't provide the best after-sales service. The major strengths of LG TVs are vibrant picture quality, superior motion handling, robust gaming features, and the intuitive webOS platform. These are some of the major reasons LG secures a top spot in the smart TVs list by well-known tech reviewers. TechRadar and Wired highlight the LG C4 as the best TV overall, while the LG C5 earns the title of the best premium OLED. Also, LG consistently appears in Tom's Guide, PCMag, and RTings' best TVs lists.
While Hisense and Vizio secured 82 points in the ACSI survey, LG is the leader in the OLED TV market and offers more feature-rich sets. That's why we've placed it at number 2.
1. Samsung
Samsung leads the ASCI customer satisfaction benchmarks with a score of 83. Its smart TVs are known for durability, connectivity, and ease of use. For years, this South Korean electronics manufacturer has consistently led in brand trust, customer loyalty, and reliable support. The fact that it is the most recommended home appliance and TV brand among U.S. consumers is a true testament to it.
Samsung is known for producing cutting-edge tech with mass appeal, which makes it one of the most selling TV brands in the world. Right from budget 4K TVs to premium 8K screens, Samsung offers a TV for every budget and size requirement. The newer Samsung TVs are known for their impressive picture quality, premium design, and excellent gaming features. Also, an extensive app library, Bixby support, AI features, and smart home integration are some of the top reasons to buy Samsung TVs.
CNET and RTings name the Samsung S95F as the best TV with crystal-clear picture quality. This TV does a great job at reducing glare, which makes it ideal for any space, including bright rooms. Trusted Reviews highlights Samsung as the top brand for the best cheap TVs. Also, this brand stands out with its versatile lineup of larger screens that are over 70 and even 90 inches. Besides smart TVs, Samsung secures the top spot in the best smartphone brands list with a global market share of 19.7%, as of 2Q25.
How we ranked the best smart TV brands
We ranked the major smart TV brands primarily on the basis of the ASCI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) scores and the LifeStory Research study. Rankings also considered reviews and ratings from major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Renowned tech websites like CNET, Tech Radar, Trusted Reviews, RTings, What Hi-Fi, and WIRED provided key information. We also focused on service and support satisfaction by reviewing user experiences on forums like Reddit, ConsumerAffairs, and Trustpilot. To reflect the strengths of each brand, we highlighted features such as gaming, streaming, and smart home integration. This gives you an idea where each brand shines and where it might fall short.