5 Essential Free Apps You Should Always Keep On A USB Stick

Chances are that most everyone reading this has at least one USB flash drive within arm's reach, and probably more taking up space in a junk drawer. Technology moves fast and long gone are the days when owning a 512MB flash drive was considered a luxury. Today, USB flash drives come in all shapes and sizes with lots of companies and organizations even giving them away for free. With USB sticks becoming so prevalent, you might be wondering what you can do with those spare flash drives that you have lying around, taking up space.

One of the best things you can do with a spare USB flash drive is create something akin to a USB survival kit. Simply load up a number of executable tools, programs, and utilities onto an old USB flash drive and be ready for any computer issue, tech emergency, or simply be ready to get work done anywhere a PC resides. The following tools and applications featured are all completely free, and having them loaded onto a spare USB flash drive will help to make your life a little bit easier. And who knows, they might even make you the family hero with all that you'll be able to accomplish with them.